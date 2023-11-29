The Stunning Transformation Of Margaret Qualley

In 2023, Margaret Qualley starred in "Sanctuary," a captivating flick she described as an "odd take on a rom-com" in a conversation with IndieWire. The project was special for several reasons. For one, she got to step into the executive producer role for the first time. On top of that, she finally got to work with Christopher Abbott (of "Girls" fame) — something she had been hoping to do for a while. Abbott was just as thrilled about the collaboration. "There were a few jobs we had almost done together, but I'm glad this is the one that we got to do, because we had so much to do together," he said.

Given that they were portraying a convoluted relationship between a sex worker and her client, it was important that Qualley and Abbott have great chemistry. It makes sense, then, that Qualley gushed about Abbott's professionalism in their IndieWire interview. "My job was so easy, because basically all I had to do was watch him and listen to him, and I learned my lines really well and I would just say them according to how he said his last one," Qualley said. "He's just so fabulous, and it made the whole thing really enjoyable for me because I never knew what he was going to do."

What will Qualley herself do next? That's anyone's guess — but given her enthusiasm, poise, and unique combination of talents, we can bet it'll be something exciting.