Inside North West's Lavish Life

North West's parents are two of the wealthiest people on the planet. Her father, Kanye West, was once a billionaire. His net worth dropped significantly after tweeting antisemitic remarks in 2022, but he's still able to provide an extravagant childhood for his kids with an estimated $400 million to his name. And by law, he has to. After Kanye and Kim Kardashian divorced, they reached a custody agreement that required Kanye to pay his ex-wife $200,000 each month in child support, and he must pay for half of his children's education and security.

North would still be able to live a lavish life without her father's contributions though, because even if her father isn't a billionaire anymore, her mother is. Kardashian is worth an estimated $1.7 billion (according to Forbes) thanks to her multiple lucrative businesses. Her shapewear line, Skims, is valued at $4 billion, and her stake in and earnings from the business are responsible for most of her net worth. Kardashian also owns SKKN, a luxury skincare line that replaced KKW Beauty, a portion of which she sold in 2020 for $200 million. And, the business owner only stands to get richer. "I just genuinely like trying new things and seeing what I like and don't like and sometimes I like to do things that are just uncomfortable," Kardashian told Time regarding her willingness to explore new ventures.