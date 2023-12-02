Inside North West's Lavish Life
Oh, to be a nepo baby. Especially the nepo baby of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. These two incredibly rich and famous people have four children — North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West — and from the outside looking in, they live a very nice life. North, in particular, lives unlike most children in the world through the opportunities she has. Thanks to her wealthy parents, being the oldest, and having seemingly inherited her father's unbridled confidence, North is more than just a nepo baby — she's a bona fide icon.
North travels to exotic locations. She completes interviews with magazines and wears designer clothes. She even has a parody Instagram account with 1.5 million followers, three of whom are her mother, grandmother, and aunt. Sure, North has nice things, but the luxury of her life goes beyond what she owns. Take a closer look inside North West's lavish existence and find out just how incredible it truly is.
Her parents are very wealthy
North West's parents are two of the wealthiest people on the planet. Her father, Kanye West, was once a billionaire. His net worth dropped significantly after tweeting antisemitic remarks in 2022, but he's still able to provide an extravagant childhood for his kids with an estimated $400 million to his name. And by law, he has to. After Kanye and Kim Kardashian divorced, they reached a custody agreement that required Kanye to pay his ex-wife $200,000 each month in child support, and he must pay for half of his children's education and security.
North would still be able to live a lavish life without her father's contributions though, because even if her father isn't a billionaire anymore, her mother is. Kardashian is worth an estimated $1.7 billion (according to Forbes) thanks to her multiple lucrative businesses. Her shapewear line, Skims, is valued at $4 billion, and her stake in and earnings from the business are responsible for most of her net worth. Kardashian also owns SKKN, a luxury skincare line that replaced KKW Beauty, a portion of which she sold in 2020 for $200 million. And, the business owner only stands to get richer. "I just genuinely like trying new things and seeing what I like and don't like and sometimes I like to do things that are just uncomfortable," Kardashian told Time regarding her willingness to explore new ventures.
Her mother owns a private jet
Kim Kardashian makes and spends a lot of money, as the reality star used her high earnings to purchase her own private jet. "I never dreamed I would own a plane," Kardashian said on an episode of "The Kardashians," noting that she was sure to have an interior that felt more authentic. "I wanted it to feel like an extension of me and an extension of my home."
Though she was referring to using light wood instead of dark, Kardashian also makes her plane feel like home by taking her children for rides. North West, for instance, is a frequent passenger on her mother's plane. In 2022, to celebrate North's birthday, Kardashian flew her daughter and her friends to a special location. She welcomed the guests with a balloon display outside the jet reading "Camp North" and decorated the inside of the plane, too. The following year, Kardashian took North and a friend aboard her plane for another special trip.
North has been traveling via private jet long before her mother owned one. Back when she was an infant, North joined her mother and her father as well as her aunt and cousins aboard a private plane for a family trip. So if you ever think you've spotted North at a public airport, you're probably just seeing a lookalike.
She's well-traveled
North West is a jetsetter. The famous daughter's passport is full of stamps from her travels across the globe, and one of North's favorite places to visit is Japan. As she shared in an interview with i-D Magazine, if she could live anywhere other than Los Angeles, she'd live in Japan. Since she's not able to move there herself at the moment, she takes frequent journeys to the country. In August 2023, North, her mother, and some friends flew to Tokyo. And each trip is rife with unique opportunities for North. For example, during one vacay in Japan, North met Takashi Murakami, one of her father Kanye West's favorite artists.
In the summer of 2022, North and her siblings traveled with their mother to Turks and Caicos for an island vacation, and the next summer, they kept their travels stateside by spending some time at a lake in Idaho. North has also voyaged to Europe multiple times. One of her first trips to the continent was as a baby when she went to France and Italy for her parents' 2014 wedding. In 2022, many return visits later, North accompanied her mother on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and the pair went sightseeing while there. Earlier that year, North was again in Italy with her family to celebrate her aunt Kourtney Kardashian's marriage to Travis Barker.
North West was in Vogue as a baby
Many models and celebrities only dream of being featured in Vogue. North West's mother certainly did. When Kim Kardashian's dream was realized for the first time, she shared some of the spotlight with her then-fiancé Kanye West and her daughter North. Not even a year old at the time, North was featured in her parents' spread for Vogue. "I take pictures of her all the time and dress her up. I put Kanye's big chains around her, and I put a little Louis bag and some Jordans, and I was like, 'What up, Daddy?'" Kardashian said of North at the time. North's inclusion in the magazine has only continued since the iconic shoot, and we don't think it's out of the realm of possibility that the young star will be photographed for the cover herself one day.
North's magazine features are not exclusive to Vogue either. When she was five years old, North graced the cover of WWD Beauty Inc. The famous daughter wore a salmon dress and rainbow combat boots and styled her hair in pigtails. In 2023, North covered i-D Magazine and gave an exclusive interview to the publication. When asked about her favorite part of the photography session, she explained, "That I got fries because I really craved fries, and I love doing hair, and I got to do my own edges for this shoot." We can't relate to North on much, but we can relate to her craving fries.
She's got an expensive closet
North West's parents love fashion, and they've seemingly passed on their passion to their daughter. That, or they just love buying their kid super expensive clothes and accessories. North has been spotted with lots of designer items, like a Louis Vuitton duffle bag that retails for about $4,000 (Kim Kardashian, meanwhile was carrying a crocodile Hermès Kelly bag, which could've set her back up to $40,000). The night of the 2023 Met Gala, North, despite not actually attending the event herself, kept with the Karl Lagerfeld theme by wearing a vintage Chanel jacket, which reportedly cost $4,700, out in New York City. Another jacket North's been photographed in was a Gucci piece that cost $20,000.
North's small accessory game is on point, too. The famous daughter once filmed a video for TikTok in which she was holding a pink Judith Leiber bag worth $6,600, and she's been photographed carrying a $3,500 pink Prada purse. Those possessions don't measure up to North's favorite, though. As she told i-D Magazine, her favorite item in her closet is, "My Michael Jackson jacket that my mom got me for Christmas!" North, like her father, Kanye West, is a big fan of the former King of Pop.
North West has plenty of incredible homes to visit
No matter where North West lays her head at night, it's in a stunning property. Her mother, Kim Kardashian, owns multiple multi-million dollar homes, many of which are in the same area and near her family members. "I try to have my kids be as normal as possible and live in a neighborhood where they can ride bikes to their cousins' houses," Kardashian told GQ. Some of her houses include a $23 million Hidden Hills abode (about which North famously has dissenting opinions from her mother), multiple other Hidden Hills homes, and a Malibu mansion worth over $70 million.
According to Kardashian, North prefers spending time at her father Kanye West's digs. "North, she'll go to her dad's, she'll be like, 'Dad is the best. He has it all figured out ... He lives in an apartment,'" Kardashian said on an episode of "The Kardashians." The apartment North is referring to is reportedly in West Hollywood, and it allegedly costs anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 per month to rent. Kanye owns other places, too, like a $57 million Malibu beach house and two large properties in Wyoming worth $14 million each, the second of which includes over 6,700 acres of land.
She styled a magazine shoot
North West has a lot of everything, and that includes opinions. The famous daughter takes style seriously, and she made her thoughts on the clothes she was supposed to wear for a Vogue photoshoot known. In 2022, Kim Kardashian once again appeared on the cover of Vogue, this time solo, but her kids joined her for some photos featured inside of the magazine. After being unhappy with what she saw, North took matters into her own hands. "They were all going to wear black, and she walked out and was like, 'This is so boring. I can't believe this is what we're gonna wear. I'm gonna dress everyone,' and she went in everyone's closet, picked it all out," Kardashian said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" of North's self-appointed styling opportunity.
Aside from the occasional photo shoot, North dresses herself daily, and she finds inspiration from her parents. "My mom's clothes and my dad's clothes, if they fit me," North told i-D Magazine when asked which items she would like that she doesn't already own, adding that she is her own style icon. North continually goes into her parents' closets to find clothing. Kardashian has saved many of North's father Kanye West's most iconic pieces from his musical history, and North has sported varsity jackets and striped polos of his in the past. She even dressed as the bear on the cover of his "Graduation" album for Halloween in 2023.
North West is a reality TV star
North West has been steadily racking up her IMDb credits. As of 2023, North has one acting credit for her voice role in the 2023 film "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie," which also featured her mother Kim Kardashian, Kristen Bell, James Marsden, Taraji P. Henson, Chris Rock, and North's brother, Saint West. North also has multiple self-credits, including features in some of her father Kanye West's music videos, as well as her role in the two reality shows that her mother's family has starred in, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and "The Kardashians."
North doesn't limit her talents to the silver screen — she's also popular on TikTok. North and Kardashian have a joint TikTok account that primarily features North and videos of her own creation. The account has over 17 million followers and the videos have amassed over 577 million likes since its inception. While some have criticized Kardashian for allowing North to create TikToks, Kardashian has defended her choice. "She loves to do it and it makes her so happy. She's so innocent in so many ways ... I take it as more of a creative thing — as long as it's age-appropriate," Kardashian said on "The Goop Podcast."
She's a burgeoning entrepreneur
North West's parents have made lots of money through business ventures, and it seems that North wants to follow in their footsteps. As North said to i-D Magazine, "One day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner," referring to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's respective companies. North is already on her way to making her dreams come true. In 2023, Kardashian reportedly applied for a trademark in her daughter's name for North to create a skincare line, as well as one for a toy brand and another for entertainment, setting up North for a very lucrative future should these plans be successful.
North is apparently already cut out for the tough world of business. Kardashian shared in GQ that North often sets up lemonade stands. "She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours," Kardashian said, adding that her daughter has been known to withhold change from patrons she knows personally. North also has business plans for the near future. "When I'm, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive," the future entrepreneur said.
She started her music career young
North West's father, Kanye West, is a music legend, and he's apparently passed on his love for music and performing to his daughter. "Yeah, I like singing. Performing is my favourite," North said in an interview with i-D Magazine. When asked whether she gets her performance passion from her family, she answered, "Sometimes, mostly from me though. And then a little bit of my dad." As noted, North has been featured in a number of Kanye's music videos, including "Closed on Sunday" and "Only One," one of Kanye's songs with Paul McCartney.
In 2020, North made headlines for her performance at Kanye's Yeezy fashion show. At just six years old, the famous daughter got up in front of a crowd and treated them to a song while the models walked the runway. The performance was filmed for an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," and Kim Kardashian shared her thoughts about her daughter's performance in a confessional. "I'm so proud at how confident she is. She obviously gets that from her dad," Kardashian said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. "It just makes me so happy that she's not afraid to try anything."
North West is a fashion week regular
Kim Kardashian had to fight for the fashion industry to take her seriously, and she's making sure North West doesn't have to wage that same war. The famous child has been attending designer fashion shows since she was just a baby, sitting front row for the first time at a Givenchy show as a one-year-old. Other designer shows she's attended include Alexander Wang, Dior Homme, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Dolce & Gabbana, Balenciaga, and, of course, Yeezy, her father Kanye West's line. "I never thought that at 10 years old, my daughter would already be stealing my clothes. She really has the best style, and she loves to go vintage shopping," Kardashian said of her daughter's fashion sense in an interview with GQ. "She pulls a lot from my closet and from her dad's closet."
While sitting front row at the Jean-Paul Gaultier show in 2022, North made her feelings about being constantly photographed clear. She held up a piece of paper with the word "stop" written on it, flashing it in the direction of those holding cameras. "North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show," Kardashian said on Twitter of her daughter's actions, adding that North found the video quite funny. The internet did, too, North.