Paul Simon's Daughter Grew Up To Be Stunning

Paul Simon is the father of four children, but he only has one daughter, Lulu Simon. Music is integral to Lulu's life and always has been. "We used to make up songs as we were walking through Central Park or in the bath," she told People in 2019 about her childhood. "We would always just write music."

As an adult, she has put herself in the spotlight as she forges a career as a musician. Still, her songs are nothing like her father's because she has worked hard to differentiate herself. As for what you can expect from Lulu? Think of music you'd like to sing along to and dance to. "I wanted all of my songs to feel like songs to listen to in the car," she told People. "One of my favorite things ever is to be in the car blasting such a f***ing bop ... those moments when you're like, this is such a perfect moment, and I never, I don't want this song to end."

It's not just music that she's interested in; you'll also find her binge-watching her favorite series when the leaves start to fall. "Every autumn, I rewatch 'Gilmore Girls' as a means of self-soothing," she told Heart Eyes Magazine in 2020. "I don't do so well with change, and the changing of the seasons makes me uncomfortable and sad." This is Lulu Simon and her fascinating life.