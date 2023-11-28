Director Claims Donald Trump Wanted To Look Thinner In 2012 Super Bowl Ad

Donald Trump is in the midst of his third run for the presidency, but before he went into politics, Trump was perhaps best known for hosting "The Apprentice" on NBC. In that role, he had an approximately one-second appearance in a 2012 NBC Super Bowl commercial. The commercial featured the cast of many NBC shows, including "The Office," "30 Rock," "Parks & Recreation," and "Community," singing "The Brotherhood of Man" from the musical "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying." Trump's part involved him saying the word "you" and pointing at the camera.

The commercial had a superstar director: Taika Waititi. The award-winning New Zealand director, who has most famously directed "Thor" movies for Marvel, went on the "Smartless" podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, in November 2023; he talked about the Super Bowl commercial and what it was like directing Trump. Waititi revealed that Trump had "a piece of paper, a list of demands" for his quick cameo. "The height of the camera [...] it had to be a certain height to make him look a little thinner."

Waititi also noted that Donald Trump had someone on set who seemed to be focused on making sure he was kept happy and feeling good about himself. "He had a makeup person who was also his ego booster," Waititi said, "so she would, like, touch him up and say, 'Oh Mr. Trump, oh Mr. Trump, you look fantastic."