Donald Trump's New Medical Report Raises Major Questions

In 2015, Dr. Harold N. Borstein, Donald Trump's personal doctor since 1980, released a letter about the presidential candidate's health. It was particularly complimentary — "If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency," he said, via NPR. But in 2018, Dr. Borstein told CNN that he hadn't written the letter by himself; instead, Trump had dictated the letter to him.

Trump is running for president again, and he's now released another letter from his personal physician. He seems to have stopped using Dr. Borstein and started seeing Bruce Aronwald, D.O., out of Morristown, New Jersey. And while Aronwald's letter features less hyperbole than Borstein's letter from 2015, it still raises some questions.

First, one could wonder why Trump's primary care doctor is so far away from his primary residence of Mar-a-Lago. Trump has been living full-time in Florida since he left the White House; however, his personal doctor since 2021 is Dr. Aronwald, who practices half a dozen states away. It's a bit far to go for doctor's visits, though it is only about a 20-minute drive from the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.