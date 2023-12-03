Why Buying Back The Block Is A Passion Project For HGTV's Mike And Kyra Epps

Stand-up and film comic Mike Epps and his TV producer wife Kyra Epps turning into an HGTV couple might not have been on many people's 2023 Bingo card, but for the "Next Friday" actor, it makes perfect sense. The couple launched an HGTV show based in Mike's hometown of Indianapolis in November 2023, but their motivation for starting the series goes far beyond their love of home renovation. For the Epps family, this passion project is incredibly personal.

"This was about holding onto legacy, this was about holding on to what we come from," Mike said of his series "Buying Back the Block" to the IndyStar. And indeed, the Epps' show is aptly named. After renovating his Indiana childhood home, Mike and Kyra returned to the neighborhood to revitalize six more properties, including his childhood neighbor's home and the house where his grandmother, Anna Walker, lived.

In addition to honoring the Epps family legacy, the two entertainment vets want to bring affordable housing to the Indianapolis community — and a bit of fun, too.