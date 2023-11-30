The 14 Most Expensive Items From Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen's Luxury Fashion Brand

Though they became famous for their child acting careers, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen are now famous for their fashion lines. Their luxury fashion brand The Row, founded in 2006, is heralded among industry peers and high-fashion savants for its timeless silhouettes, lush fabrics, immaculate tailoring, neutral color palettes, and simple yet extraordinarily elevated — and slightly eccentric — pieces. With such carefully crafted collections comes a price tag to match — a basic t-shirt costs upwards of $300, while more intricate garments are priced well into the five figures.

Aside from producing remarkable pieces, the mystique of The Row — much like that of the Olsens themselves, who are ultra private — is a driving force of its success. The brand mostly forgoes traditional marketing strategies, with the twins declining interviews and avoiding social media. They let their pieces speak for themselves, a bold and uncommon strategy that's garnered public interest and respect.

Largely considered the prime embodiment of "quiet luxury," the brand's identity is steeped in wealth just as much as anonymity. To fully understand the spending habits of its customer base, look no further than the lack of a price sorting filter on The Row's website. From Meghan Markle to Zoë Kravitz, the world's elite are commonly spotted wearing the logo-less brand. The Row is genuinely about impeccable, lavish design — and, while the exceptional quality of the brand's pieces is indisputable, the wildly exorbitant price tags of its 14 most expensive items are enough to make the average person balk.