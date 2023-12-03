Adriana Lima's Kids Are Growing Up To Look Just Like Her
It is no "secret" that Adriana Lima built a long and illustrious career after she first graced the stage of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show back in 1999. However, this strut across the runway would be one which would change her newly blossoming career for good, as Lima would become an official Angel only a year later. From there, the Brazilian belle quickly became one of the biggest names in the modeling industry, and spent over two decades working with the lingerie brand Victoria's Secret. Her success even led her to be crowned the face of Maybelline for six years, as well as nab the cover of GQ in April of 2006.
But it was in 2009 that Lima would take on her most important role thus far: becoming a mother to her very first baby girl. "The best job in the world for me is being a mom," the now mother of three told People, and over the years, Lima has realized just how vital it is to not only be a model for the world, but also for her children. Yet this idea of following in mom's footsteps has perhaps spread beyond just personality, as pictures of Lima's children have shown just how much they are beginning to look like her.
Adriana Lima's firstborn, Valentina, arrived in 2009
Adriana Lima officially entered motherhood on November 15, 2009, when she and her then-husband, Marko Jarić, welcomed baby girl Valentina Lima Jarić. Valentina, who arrived six weeks early, brought an immense amount of joy to her new parents. "I never thought I could love so much. I always thought, does unconditional love exist? Now I know it does because I feel it," Adriana told People at the time. Becoming a parent not only altered her perspective on life and priorities, but made the model feel "more secure."
While the delivery of baby Valentina was a success, Adriana struggled with her pregnancy as well as its aftermath. There were a couple instances where Adriana's strength and resilience were really put to the test, and this included a serious health condition. About two months before she was set to give birth, Adriana was diagnosed with a rare complication known as preeclampsia, which required she be put on bedrest. "As a parent you really want to give your best and you don't want [anything] to happen with the baby, so it was stressful," she said.
After her first daughter was born, Adriana wanted to get back to work sooner rather than later. And so, as she dished to People, she stuck to an intense workout routine and meal plan. Lima was modeling for Victoria's Secret again in no time. She admitted to the outlet that getting to a point where she felt ready to walk the runway again came with challenges.
Adriana Lima's pregnancy with her second daughter brought about some specific cravings
Two years following the birth of her daughter Valentina Lima Jarić, Adriana Lima announced that she was pregnant once again. The runway star and her then-husband, Marko Jarić, were in fact expecting another girl, and all three members of the family were bursting at the seams in anticipation for their new addition. Adriana's firstborn, Valentina, was especially excited to become a big sister. As the Victoria's Secret model gushed to People at the time, "She keeps blowing kisses to my belly and saying, 'Kisses for the baby.'"
However, it was this particular pregnancy that brought about some very particular food and drink cravings for Adriana, and this included some options that were unfortunately off limits at the time. "It's very strange because I normally don't like beer. Now I want some, but I cannot drink it," the model explained to People back in May of 2012. These cravings also consisted of an insatiable desire for crispy duck, which luckily Adriana was able to indulge in. It was then on September 12, 2012 that baby Sienna Lima Jarić was finally born.
Adriana is no stranger to pregnancy-related cravings changes. Before Valentina arrived, the model told Us Weekly that her first pregnancy basically squashed her love of chocolate. "[N]ow it just doesn't appeal to me at all. I haven't really had any since I got pregnant," she said.
Adriana Lima welcomed a son with boyfriend Andre Lemmers
After making her couple debut with Andre Lemmers at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, Adriana Lima announced she was pregnant with her third baby. While Adriana's daughters predicted another girl would join their family, the group was pleasantly surprised to learn that a baby boy was on the way. Adriana shared the news in a sweet gender reveal video that went up on Instagram. On August 29, 2022, baby Cyan Lima Lemmers was born to the glowing couple, and a touching Instagram post welcoming the little one would follow only a few days later. In it, Adriana explained the reasoning behind her son's unique name: "Cyan is the color of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family's bucket list. Cyan now is our favorite color ... the color of our baby boy's eyes."
Becoming a mother of three has only made Adriana that much more in love with life, and she constantly talks about how much she enjoys her role of being a mom. In a 2016 interview with Vogue, Adriana opened up just how important it is for her to spend quality time with her children, and that something as simple as having dinner together is a moment that she holds dear. "Everyone is always running around getting to work or school or other activities that it's nice to take a moment together and enjoy each other," she told the outlet.
Adriana Lima's daughters 'copy' many of her habits
While becoming a mother has been an absolute dream come true for Adriana Lima, the model has acknowledged that it can be difficult to always put her best face forward and find the time for self-care. However, when it comes to health and wellness, she's made it a priority to set a positive example for her daughters. "I've realized that they copy a lot of what I do and my habits, and it's important for me to make sure they're copying 'good ones,'" the model shared with Vogue India (via Harper's Bazaar). "I try to teach them to love the skin they're in and eat healthily for their bodies and to also practice positive mental wellness through meditation."
One of the ways Lima takes care of herself is through physical activity, and the model trains extremely hard. "I work out like an athlete, because there is a lot of training and focus put into it," Lima told W Magazine. These workouts have definitely increased in intensity since having children of her own. While there's usually no period for rest once Lima's time at the gym is done, she continues to show up for each session because it's something that makes her feel good. She also knows that showcasing such a level of hard work and dedication is important for her girls to see, as she wants her children to understand that taking on challenges and serving your body are all good and important things.
Her kids are big time music lovers
From a very young age, both Valentina and Sienna Lima Jarić have showcased their love for music — and they've favored certain artists and genres that were far beyond their years. Adriana Lima's firstborn, for example, could not be bothered to listen to childhood classics such as "Itsy Bitsy Spider," but instead responded to music from Alicia Keys and Michael Jackson. As they got older, the girls became big fans of singer Katy Perry. In fact, Valentina and Sienna were lucky enough to attend one of Perry's shows back in August 2023, where they were even able to take a family photo with the artist herself.
As fans of the Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix, Adriana's daughters are hoping to take guitar lessons in the near future. Their passion for rock n' roll stems from a meeting with some of the members of KISS, where Gene Simmons actually performed a few famous songs right in front of them. In a 2018 interview with W Magazine, Adriana recounted this very encounter, stating that the girls were completely enamored by Simmons and this new genre of music. "I brought the kids there and he gave some gifts to them, and that was their first experience with rock 'n' roll. Since then, they are obsessed with rock 'n' roll," she said.
Valentina and Sienna have taken an interest in fashion
Since discovering their mother's closet, and accidentally locking themselves inside on one occasion, Adriana Lima's daughters have become little fashionistas. Both Valentina and Sienna Lima Jarić have adopted and developed their own sense of style over the years, and are given free rein by their mother to dress however they wish. On the days that they go to school, despite having to wear a uniform, the girls still find ways to incorporate their own personal flair into their outfits. "They have uniforms for school, but they can choose their shoes. It's very funny because the uniforms are the same, but they get really picky with the socks," Adriana explained to W Magazine.
In addition to dressing themselves, Adriana says that her daughters enjoy dressing her as well, and this actually helps the model keep up to date with the latest fashion trends. She loves to see the outfits they create because each one truly reflects the personality of each girl, and for that reason, Adriana refrains from giving any suggestions or ideas during a styling session.
Now, about that time they locked themselves in their mom's closet: Adriana told W Magazine that she'd recently found her girls in her wiping down her closet. "They love makeup, and I don't know what they did, but some of it ended up on the wall and the floor," she said. "It was gone when I returned."
Adriana Lima's children are proud of her and supportive of her work
Adriana Lima's daughters have always understood the general gist of their mother's work, and this discovery was pretty much made through their observations alone. "They never asked, funny enough. Somehow, they always understood. They'd be on set with me a few times, so they understand that I take a picture and then the picture comes out in a magazine," Lima told W Magazine. However, actually seeing their mother in one of these prints was extremely exciting for the young girls. As Lima recalled on an episode of Harry Connick Jr.'s talk show, her daughters were stunned to see their model mom on a print in front of a Victoria's Secret store during what we presume was an otherwise regular trip to the mall.
Since then, Lima's daughters have always made sure to show their support for their mother. Not only are their positive reactions to her photos rewarding for the model, but their eagerness to join Lima on photo shoots is extremely empowering. In a chat with model Amelia Hamlin for Interview magazine, Lima explained just how excited her children were to watch "The Victoria's Secret World Tour" in 2023. She went on to add that even though her son was only 1 year old at the time, she knows that he would surely join the girls in their enthusiasm if he could.
One of Adriana Lima's daughters has already shown an interest in modeling
The moment the mother-daughter trio stepped in front of the camera with photographer Bruce Weber, Adriana Lima's eldest, Valentina Lima Jarić, discovered her own passion for modeling. "She came to me and told me straight in my face, 'I want to be a model,' Adriana told L'Officiel. "And like, okay, if that's what you want, I'll support you. I think in a few years, once she is ready, you guys will see her." Her mother explains that her first born enjoys posing for the cameras more than her other two children, and that she really gets into the whole experience which is very fun to watch. However, Adriana wants Valentina to be aware of the emotions that go into modeling as well, and that the profession entails so much more than just vanity alone.
Through her work, Adriana Lima hopes to inspire the next wave of aspiring models, which just so happens to include her own daughter. Decades into her career, Adriana continues to be featured in a number of campaigns, including one for The Icon collection by Victoria's Secret. Through this 2023 campaign, the superstar hopes to convey the message that there's no aging out of modeling. As far as she's concerned, there's nothing stopping you from following your dreams as long as you keep at them. "That's my goal and that's the reason I'm still modeling, still persisting, in being a part of the fashion industry," Adriana told People.
Adriana Lima took her daughters to a Cirque du Soleil event
On March 23, 2023, Adriana Lima stepped out with her daughters, Valentina and Sienna Lima Jarić, for the premiere of "Corteo" by Cirque du Soleil. It was during this special outing that guests were able to see just how much the girls are beginning to resemble their mother, as well as get a look at their fun fashion choices. Valentina, the oldest, decided to play with a combination of neutrals, sporting a plaid skirt, fabulous fluffy coat, and a white cross body bag to match. Sienna, on the other hand, went for a classic black and white look, topping the outfit off with a black blazer to match her mother. Both girls could be seen wearing Nike Dunk High sneakers, a cool and sporty touch.
Adriana and Andre Lemmers' son, Cyan Lima Lemmers, was too young to attend the event. Though his mom has kept him out of the spotlight, we do know that he already has her eyes, sharing the bright blue color of which he was in fact named after.
As far as her kids are concerned, Adriana hopes they inherit more than just her physical traits. She wishes that they grow up to be strong, resilient, and always believe that they are enough. "To me, strong is just feeling confident on your feet, and not being afraid to be adventurous or try new things," she told Glamour in 2019.
Adriana Lima hopes for her children to be happy in whatever they choose
Teaching them the importance of self-care, perseverance, and believing in themselves above all else, Adriana Lima hopes that her children live the happiest of lives. The model once told People that no matter what they decide to do for a living, whether that's getting into the modeling industry or not, she only wishes that her kids choose a path that ultimately brings them joy. She has also acknowledged that choosing the right path can be difficult sometimes, and that she will always support them in their choices and their journeys along the way. It is more than okay to change their careers if they feel that is what's best for them.
In addition, Lima longs for her children to be fearless as they navigate life, especially when it comes to the idea of growth, both physically and emotionally. In a separate chat with People, Lima expanded on this point. "It's important for me that ... they embrace themselves and that they're not afraid to grow up or become older. Every stage of life there are different perks, experiences and things that you'll learn," she said.