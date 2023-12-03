Adriana Lima's Kids Are Growing Up To Look Just Like Her

It is no "secret" that Adriana Lima built a long and illustrious career after she first graced the stage of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show back in 1999. However, this strut across the runway would be one which would change her newly blossoming career for good, as Lima would become an official Angel only a year later. From there, the Brazilian belle quickly became one of the biggest names in the modeling industry, and spent over two decades working with the lingerie brand Victoria's Secret. Her success even led her to be crowned the face of Maybelline for six years, as well as nab the cover of GQ in April of 2006.

But it was in 2009 that Lima would take on her most important role thus far: becoming a mother to her very first baby girl. "The best job in the world for me is being a mom," the now mother of three told People, and over the years, Lima has realized just how vital it is to not only be a model for the world, but also for her children. Yet this idea of following in mom's footsteps has perhaps spread beyond just personality, as pictures of Lima's children have shown just how much they are beginning to look like her.