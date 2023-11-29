Omid Scobie's Royal Family Book Hits Major Roadblock Abroad — The Rumored Reason Is So Juicy

Omid Scobie claimed in his book "Endgame" that two people in the family talked about baby Archie and how dark his skin might be, and Scobie knew who they were but wasn't going to out them. After the Dutch version of the book got pulled, he went on a Dutch talk show and said, "There's never been [a] version that I've produced that has names in it," as reported by the Independent.

In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah in 2021, they revealed that someone in the royal family had questioned how dark their baby's skin might be. While they told the story, Harry and Meghan didn't name the family member in question and don't plan to name them. And while we don't know who the Dutch version of the book said it was, we know who it definitely wasn't — Harry clarified to Oprah that it wasn't Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip.

Scobie is also the co-author of "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," released in 2020. "Endgame," without even counting the Dutch mistranslation issue, is at times quite critical of the royal family behind the scenes, and Scobie wasn't afraid to pull back the curtain on what he knows about the royals. "I realize [writing the book] closes the door in many places and burns bridges," he explained to Vanity Fair. "I also think that it's the right time to tell this story."