Prince Harry's Perfect Response To A Royal Aide Who Addressed Him Informally

Regardless of how much you follow the goings on of the royal family, we all know just how many royal rules there are to follow — not only for the family themselves but also those who interact with them. However, what happens if you make a mistake with one of those rules? As it turns out, it's really no problem, at all — just as long as it's Prince Harry to whom you're talking.

It's no secret that Harry and Meghan Markle are much more laidback than their family members when it comes to royal formalities. In fact, since their history-making decision to move away from the UK and leave their positions as working royals, Harry and Meghan have seemed a lot more like just a normal couple than members of the royal family. If someone was going to disregard important royal rules, it's no surprise that Harry would be the one to do it.

There were more than a few startling revelations that came out of Harry's memoir, "Spare." However, a lesser-known book gave a different perspective and spilled the beans about what Harry is like in real life. "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low was originally published in 2022 and has now been updated with a new chapter. In it, an aide recalls an interaction with Harry in which he accidentally called the duke "mate," and in response, Harry was as relaxed and amiable as we've come to expect.