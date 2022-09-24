The One Reason Prince William Might Never Forgive Prince Harry

The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II forced William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to show a united front as they mourned the loss of their great-grandmother. The brothers — along with their wives, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex — surprised royal watchers when they greeted mourners together outside of Windsor Castle after William reportedly reached out to the Sussexes, per the Mirror.

"It was awkward. Both couples found it hard," an insider told People. "They were in a stoic spirit of just getting through it for the queen."

Still, William continued to offer olive branches to his brother. While Harry and Meghan were regulated to the second row at the queen's funeral service at Westminster Abbey, the future king was seen encouraging the couple to sit with him and Kate, as well as their children, Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales, at the queen's committal service at St. George's Chapel. "William knew very well that it was no time to be holding onto grudges or distancing himself from his brother," a source told Us Weekly. "They needed to put on a united front and pay their respects for her sake as well as the monarchy as a whole and the people she served so tirelessly during her reign."

But while William was willing to put his differences with Harry aside to honor Queen Elizabeth, one source doesn't believe he'll ever truly forgive his brother.