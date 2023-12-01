Antoni Porowski And Kevin Harrington's Complete Relationship Timeline

"Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington, freelance brand strategy director in New York City, have gone from planning their wedding to parting ways. A rep for Porowski told People that the decision was mutual, and, "while they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths."

Porowski and Harrington started dating in the summer of 2019, and their first public appearance as a couple was at Heidi Klum's Halloween party that year — they went dressed in matching Blockbuster employee zombie costumes — we do love a couple costume!

Their relationship escalated, like so many did, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Porowski was in Austin, Texas in March 2020 where the Fab Five were filming more "Queer Eye" transformations for Season 6 — Porowski is the food and wine expert on the show — but they were only there for five days before COVID shut down production. It turned out to be beneficial for Porowski and Harrington's relationship at the time.