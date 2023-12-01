Antoni Porowski And Kevin Harrington's Complete Relationship Timeline
"Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington, freelance brand strategy director in New York City, have gone from planning their wedding to parting ways. A rep for Porowski told People that the decision was mutual, and, "while they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths."
Porowski and Harrington started dating in the summer of 2019, and their first public appearance as a couple was at Heidi Klum's Halloween party that year — they went dressed in matching Blockbuster employee zombie costumes — we do love a couple costume!
Their relationship escalated, like so many did, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Porowski was in Austin, Texas in March 2020 where the Fab Five were filming more "Queer Eye" transformations for Season 6 — Porowski is the food and wine expert on the show — but they were only there for five days before COVID shut down production. It turned out to be beneficial for Porowski and Harrington's relationship at the time.
Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington got closer during the COVID pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 also pretty much shut down travel, and Kevin Harrington had been in Austin to visit Antoni Porowski during the filming of "Queer Eye." The two decided to skip trying to get back to New York, and they stayed in Texas together, living in a rented apartment in the Market District.
They even became joint dog dads to a pit bull-beagle mix named Neon in Austin. "It came to a shutdown in New York — there was no toilet paper — and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog," Porowski revealed to People. "We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog." "Queer Eye" fans might recognize Neon; she made several appearances during Season 6 of the show.
Fast forward to November 2022, and the couple told the world about their engagement via social media. Harrington included a cute throwback photo on his Instagram engagement post to their Blockbuster zombie costumes, matching with the caption, "Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged." Of course, hindsight is 20/20 and we now sadly know that the two wouldn't, in fact, be together forever.
Antoni Porowski's work schedule may have caused tension in the relationship
Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington got far enough into the wedding plans that there was a bachelor party. In September 2023, Porowski posted pictures from his bachelor party — fellow "Queer Eye" Fab Five member Tan France was in attendance as was Gigi Hadid. A month before that, Porowski posted about his trip to Bali with Harrington, so by all appearances, things were going smoothly in their relationship, which just goes to show you never know what's going on behind the social media scenes.
In the announcement of their split to People, Porowski's rep said, "They both remain focused on work and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time." And Poroswki definitely has some new work to focus on that will involve a lot of traveling — which may potentially be something that helped lead to their split.
Porowski is still a part of "Queer Eye" — Season 8 comes out on Netflix in early 2024 with Season 9 set to film in Las Vegas. But the biggest work development for Porowski is his new National Geographic docuseries —"No Taste Like Home With Antoni Porowski." Chef Gordon Ramsay is an executive producer, and the show will feature Porowski traveling the world and finding out about family food traditions.