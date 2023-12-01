Everything You Need To Know About Princess Amalia, The Heir To The Dutch Throne

These days, it oftentimes seems that the royal scandals of the past continue to haunt the present. Belgium is still grappling with the reality that its former monarch, King Albert II, hid a royal love child for decades. Monaco continues to worry that Princess Charlene may be unhappy — since the principality's previous first lady, Princess Grace Kelly, was said to be miserable in her royal role. Even the United Kingdom has been known to struggle with the infidelity crisis that brought King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, together all those years ago.

The good news, though, is that there is an up-and-coming generation of young royal heirs who seem prepared to bring a new life to Europe's most fascinating monarchies. In Norway, Princess Ingrid Alexandra has opted to stay away from all the drama of social media, choosing instead to focus on issues like racism. Prince Christian of Denmark wanted his 18th birthday party to include impressive youths of all walks of life, so as to avoid throwing a society event. And, the Netherlands' Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange, has been just as keen to shake things up.

Ever since she was born on December 7, 2003, Catharina-Amalia has been destined to be the next queen of the Netherlands. From what we can tell, the princess is already planning to modernize the monarchy. Thanks to her views on LBGTQ+ rights, mental health, and royal allowances, Catharina-Amalia seems ready to bring the crown into the 21st century.