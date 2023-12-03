Usher's Oldest Sons Are Growing Up Fast

Music megastar Usher has four children: two teenagers and two toddlers. From the moment he became a parent, he was committed to being a dedicated, loving, and present father. "Dad life is everything. I live for my children," he told People in 2023. "I just hope that they see me as the dad that I didn't have. I'm a father that's 100 percent about my family."

Usher's dad left his family when he was still a baby, and that shaped the singer's approach to fatherhood. In an interview with WPGC 95.5 FM (via People), the "U Got It Bad" singer recalled discussing his lack of relationship with his own father with his older boys, Usher "Cinco" Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond. At one point during the conversation, he started crying. "So my kids, they look over at me and they're like, 'Are you crying?!'" he said. "I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm crying!' They're like, 'You cry?!' I'm like, 'Yeah, I cry, and it's okay to cry.'" And this interaction with his sons inspired the 2020 song "I Cry."

Usher shares Usher V and Naviyd with his ex-wife, celebrity stylist Tameka Foster. While the two boys have mostly stayed just outside of the spotlight, their musician dad has opened up about his relationships with his kids as well as what it's been like watching them grow up.