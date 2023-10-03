10 Best & 10 Worst Celeb Looks From Paris Fashion Week 2023
Paris Fashion Week is the last of the big four fashion weeks every spring and fall. At the end of each February and September, following New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, and Milan Fashion Week, the world's most luxurious labels, coveted models, and lauded celebrities head to the City of Love for a final few days of runway events. Models strutting down the catwalk aren't the only people dressed to impress during fashion week — it's a huge event for celebs as well, as it offers a unique chance for stars to play with their style and assert themselves as fashion icons on the global stage.
In 2023, celebrities brought their A-game to Paris, with every famous guest in attendance rocking a chic outfit at one point or another. This year, many stars opted for stunning — albeit safe — black 'fits. Others looked gorgeous in their fashionable yet reserved looks, and while we love those outfits, fashion week begs for celebrities to go outside of their comfort zone to really play with style in a way they're seldom able to on any other occasion. Some stars absolutely nailed the assignment, while others went a little too experimental with their aesthetics. Paris saw hundreds of beautiful celebrity outfits this year, but a few stood out from the rest thanks to their more daring choices. And while there weren't too many bad looks, a handful of stars did have us scratching our heads wondering how exactly they chose their rather ... interesting ensembles.
Best: Zendaya's plunging zipper gown
If there's one thing you can always expect from Zendaya, it's that she's going to slay the fashion game on every occasion. Attending the Louis Vuitton runway show during Paris Fashion Week, the "Euphoria" icon captivated the world in a sleek white gown. Nodding to the label's use of oversized zippers in its latest collection, Zendaya's dress featured a zipper running vertically down the center of the garment from the neckline to the hem. Upping the ante, the actor opted to unzip the closure from the neckline to the waist, as well as from the upper thigh to the floor. The choice was daring and sexy while remaining tasteful, and we love the way in which Zendaya toed that line.
The stunning gown also featured a gently flaring trumpet-style skirt with a very modest train. Coordinating with the oversized zipper pulls, the straps of the dress were adorned with large clasps reminiscent of overalls — a detail that was surprisingly fashion-forward and added an interesting pop without taking away from the other hypnotic elements of the gown.
For accessories, the "Spider-Man" star chose white pointed-toe pumps, a few bangles, and small hoop earrings. The reserved selection makes it clear that Zendaya wanted the dress to be the statement piece of the look, and she absolutely succeeded at keeping it front and center. The "Dune" actor wore her long chocolate-colored tresses ironed straight, and her makeup was a soft glam look with peachy tones.
Worst: Pamela Anderson's Home Alone-reminiscent look
Pamela Anderson attended the Vivienne Westwood show, among others, during Paris Fashion Week, and while we appreciate her more daring outfit choice for the runway presentation, it's a bit of a miss for us. The "Baywatch" alum donned a slouchy olive green trench coat with a thin red grid pattern throughout the wooly material. Anderson fastened the coat with its matching belt, cinching her waist and giving the oversized garment a more flattering shape on her frame — which we do like. The sleeves were longer than the former model's arms, and quite baggy around the wrists, but they worked with the wide-shoulder silhouette. The shape of the coat is actually quite nice, but the color choice and pattern miss the mark.
What really cemented this look as one of the worst of the week is Anderson's oversized hat. The floppy headpiece featured the same pattern as her coat, as well as a chocolate-colored bow around the crown. When paired together, we couldn't help but be reminded of the beloved "pigeon lady" in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" ... but like, make it high fashion? Anderson finished the look with dark leather boots, undone waves, and a makeup-free face — a choice she's been making at public events to honor her late makeup artist, who tragically passed away from breast cancer in 2019.
Best: Kelly Rowland's glamorous velvet gown
Kelly Rowland absolutely ate during Paris Fashion Week, serving multiple looks that had us fervently applauding. One stood out a little more among the rest though: the glamorous black velvet gown she wore to the Louvre for a Lancôme event. The jaw-dropping dress was a bespoke Nicolas Jebran design, and it looked truly magnificent on the singer's frame. The gown featured a fitted silhouette with a plunging scoop neckline and a billowing train that flared from just under Rowland's backside, which allowed the skirt of the dress to hug her curves while incorporating the luxurious swath of fabric behind her. The corset-style bodice had an elegantly distressed look, with rivulet sections of the bustier threaded together with gilded strings for an edgy-chic cutout moment. Rowland looked absolutely divine in the ethereal gown.
Like Zendaya, the former Destiny's Child member opted for minimal accessories. She added a sparkling diamond tennis necklace and matching bracelet, as well as a small pair of earrings mostly hidden by her raven-colored hair. Rowland's tresses were styled in glamorous curls, which gorgeously matched the vibe of her gown. Her makeup was a stunning soft glam of honey and gold tones, which beautifully complemented her rich skin tone and the metallic elements in her dress.
Worst: Lisa Rinna's vibrant retro moment
We have to give Lisa Rinna credit where credit's due: she really pushed the boundaries of style during Paris Fashion Week, unlike most celebrities in attendance who played it safe with fashionable yet somewhat boring looks. However, her ensemble for the Rabanne runway show was not one of our favorites. Let us start by recognizing that the lilac color of her gown is beautiful, and we like her retro orange glasses and 1920s-inspired hairstyle. Those are certainly elements of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum's bold look that were strong choices.
The design of her gown is what really sank this ensemble. The '80s-style dress featured long sleeves, a mock neck, and demure cutouts at the waist. Where it gets weird is the apron-esque drop-skirt and the unflattering ruching at the bust. The gown is fitted from the shoulders to the hips, but it flares out into a slight A-line cut with a pleated section that looks like a curtain for Rinna's bottom half. The bust mimics the pleating in the skirt but is situated in a starburst orientation around an odd gilded ornament at the center of Rinna's chest. Both the heaviness of the adornment and the ruching cause her bust to look unshapely and ill-fitted, with the material bunching at her underarms and the ornament making the chest look a bit deflated and saggy. The tiny gold purse is cute though — Rinna's eclectic accessories were the star here.
Best: Kylie Jenner's Marilyn Monroe-inspired gown
Kylie Jenner's fashion choices can be divisive, but her look for Paris Fashion Week's Schiaparelli show was undeniably hypnotizing. The figure-hugging gown seemed to take inspiration from Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress worn by Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala, but with none of the controversy around defiling a historic piece of fashion. Every one of Jenner's curves was on display, with the sparking material clinging to her body from the shoulders to the knees. The nude-toned garment, which was encrusted with crystals throughout the material, featured a plunging scoop neckline that mimicked the curvature of the Kylie Cosmetics founder's cleavage. Just below her bust was Schiaparelli's signature keyhole-shaped cutout, which added a pop of character to the glamorous gown. The skirt flared into a modest mermaid-style silhouette around Jenner's feet, which were clad in some of the weirdest shoes we've seen — the one part of her look that wasn't a home run for us. "The Kardashians" star embraced the toe trend with her beige heels featuring a section of material that grips her piggies like a latex glove.
If you can peel your eyes away from the questionable footwear, you'll notice Jenner's stunning statement earrings — a sparkling chandelier-style pair that nearly touches her shoulders. She leaned into the Old Hollywood of it all by styling her locks in voluminous waves, and rose-toned makeup completed her knockout ensemble with the blush and lip color as the focal points.
Worst: Madelyn Cline's lacy print dress
Madelyn Cline's dress for the Rabanne runway show in Paris wasn't egregious, but compared to so many other absurdly stunning looks, hers wasn't a contender. The lacy white number was designed by the fashion house, and the "Outer Banks" actor told Elle she loved the dress because it was unique and comfortable. We agree that it is quite different, but dare we say the luxury garment reminds us of something you might see on Princess Polly's website? Hot take, we know. The multi-material dress looked like a wedding dress that was cut up and mashed together with a Gen Z-inspired "going out" outfit. The white lace portions of the garment are very pretty, traversing across the décolletage in a modest V neckline, down the long sleeves, across the stomach, and from the mid-thighs down to the feet. It's the patterned part of the dress we aren't so sure about — the printed material feels like it cheapened what could have been an extremely elegant ensemble.
The lilac fabric featured a white and red floral pattern, and it was cut into a silhouette that enhanced Cline's figure. The bust had a bandeau shape that tapered between the breasts, and the skirt mimicked the mirrored V shape. The silhouette of the dress was flattering and looked gorgeous on the actor, but the mishmash of materials didn't work in our opinion. Cline's sleek blowout and soft glam makeup were great additions to the look though.
Best: Elle Fanning's modernized period piece
As for a multi-material ensemble we're completely besotted with, look no further than Elle Fanning's clever and mesmerizing dress reminiscent of 17th-century fashion. Perhaps taking inspiration from her role as Russia's Empress Catherine II in "The Great," Fanning donned a modernized period piece at the Alexander McQueen runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The edgy-opulent black dress featured a fitted bodice and a pannier-style skirt that ballooned out at the actor's hips. From the neckline to just below her hips, the captivating number was carved with intricate honeycomb-esque latticework, which gave way to voluminous, pleated fabric from the thighs to just above the ankles. The billowing material was embroidered with small gold bees, which added to the eclectic charm of the unique garment.
Overtop the dress, Fanning wore an armor-like tortoise-print harness, which was an extremely cool and unique addition to the look. The "Super 8" star accessorized with a metallic bee-encrusted collar necklace, and she nodded to the honeycomb latticework in her dress with her fishnet socks. Fanning finished her ensemble with black pumps with a gold platform sole, red-orange-toned blush and lipstick (another homage to the 1600s), and a loose, wavy hairstyle. She expertly mixed modern and very, very vintage aesthetics for one of our favorite fashion week looks of the year at any of the big four events.
Worst: Natalia Dyer's Halloween-esque ensemble
While attending the February Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris, Natalia Dyer channeled her inner spooky spirit in an underwhelming Halloween-reminiscent look. Like Madelyn Cline's Rabanne number, Dyer's ensemble is far from the very worst fashion week looks we've seen. However, the top portion is pretty safe (read: boring), and the statement skirt isn't eliciting the desired effect.
We like what the "Stranger Things" star was thinking with the composition of the outfit. The more structured top half contrasts well with the flowy silhouette of the skirt, and the mix of edgy and feminine pieces is smart. The moto jacket is the hero of this look, but the plain black T-shirt feels like such a weak choice for fashion week. The worst part of the outfit is definitely the mid-2010s-style chevron maxi skirt, though. The pattern is so dated, and the orange and black color palette has us thinking about Halloween. Though the outfit is a bit of a flop, Dyer's copper tresses were styled in gorgeous waves, and her natural makeup enhances her very pretty features.
Best: Lucy Hale's monochromatic head-to-toe moment
While Lucy Hale's fashion week look for the Giambattista Valli show in Paris was definitely loud, the "Pretty Little Liars" alum gave a masterclass on how to successfully style a vibrant monochromatic ensemble. The actor wore a beautiful hot pink dress that featured a high neck, long sleeves, and a pleated skirt with a unique asymmetrical hem. The feminine frock was cinched at the waist with a perfectly tied bow, and the hem was trimmed in fluttering ruffles. We especially adore the fresh take on the high-low skirt — the dress is really stunning from head to toe.
Speaking of toes, Hale covered hers with fuschia pantyhose to match her dress, and she donned red pointed-toe heels with dainty bow detailing on the upper. The "Riverdale" star accessorized with a cherry-colored leather micro purse and a massive pair of statement earrings that were a fantastic choice for the look — the oversized chandelier-style jewelry really brings a pop of personality to the upper half of the ensemble. Hale wanted all of the attention on her clothing and accessories, so she slicked her dark strands into a sleek low bun and opted for a natural makeup look. Of the bold outfit, the actor told WWD, "I don't think I've ever worn this color before and definitely not with matching tights and shoes and earrings. It's definitely making a statement, but you know, we're just taking a risk." The risk absolutely paid off!
Worst: Julia Fox's furry 'fit
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Julia Fox is fearless when it comes to experimenting with fashion, and sometimes her brave choices really do work. However, we're side-eying the unconventional fur-themed outfit she donned during Paris Fashion Week. It's giving emo Sully from "Monsters Inc." with a dash of audaciousness. So, suffice it to say, the model was embracing her usual eccentric style. The one thing we're actually really into with this look is Fox's cropped moto jacket — the oversized fit and strappy detailing are quite cool. But below the belly button, the outfit gets pretty wacky.
Fox ditched pants in favor of a pair of leather briefs to match her jacket, but the real wild card is her monster-leg boots. Encasing her feet and nearly every bit of her legs are a pair of ginormous shaggy fur boots that we're impressed Fox could walk around in. They genuinely look like part of a costume from the set of "Where the Wild Things Are." Additionally, Fox carried a heart-shaped fur purse with a leather collar dangling from the side. Even though it's a bit out there for our tastes, we applaud the model for the lengths to which she goes to commit to a look. Fox finished the ensemble with a futuristic pair of black sunglasses, and she painted her lips merlot to match her wine-colored hair.
Best: Ciara's sexy sheer gown
Ciara truly never misses when it comes to fashion, and she reminded the world that she has top-tier taste during her appearance at the Giambattista Valli runway show in Paris. The "One Two Step" singer opted for a sheer gown with a lingerie element — one of her favorite types of looks, considering she's worn similar ensembles at the 2020 and 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-parties, as well as at the February 2023 Dundas show during the City of Love's fashion week.
For her Giambattista Valli look, Ciara chose an all-black ensemble comprised of a feminine bodysuit with a sheer gown overlay. The bodysuit component was solid from the hem to the waist, and just below the bust, the material transitioned to a gauzy ruched fabric that subtly bared the "Goodies" singer's, well, goodies. Off-the-shoulders sleeves cut across Ciara's décolletage to create a halter neckline, and rhinestones were embellished throughout the material. A single layer of the same dotted and bedazzled material cascaded from the waist to the floor for a sexy, ethereal effect. Just above Ciara's knees, the material flared into a modest trumpet-style skirt, and it was gathered more tightly to create a pleated gossamer look. The musician wore black peep-toe pumps and wore no accessories other than her wedding ring. Her hair was styled in a sleek, side-parted bob, and her soft glam makeup included a bronze smoky eye.
Worst: Halsey's futuristic grunge look
Halsey attended Givenchy's runway show during Paris Fashion Week, and she donned a grungy futuristic outfit for the event. We love that she pushed the envelope with the look, but we aren't fans of the look itself. The "Bad at Love" singer chose distressed low-rise cutoffs with utility pockets and a black vintage wash. She paired the masculine bottoms with a distinctly feminine top — a lime green bra with gold buckle detailing. Halsey added a pair of strappy black stilettos and donned an assortment of faux facial piercings around her mouth and eyes. The musician played up the green in the look with similarly toned eyeshadow and mascara, but seemed to be mostly makeup-free other than that. Halsey's hair, a chin-level cut with a green-to-black ombre coloring, was styled in crimped waves and featured piece-y bangs.
The "Nightmare" singer's many tattoos added to the edgy aesthetic of the look, but overall, it felt disjointed and too casual for the occasion. Whereas the desired effect was to successfully blend femme and masc pieces, the elements aren't cohesive — the heels and shorts combination is especially jarring.
Best: Sarah Paulson's oversized (in every way) jacket
For her appearance at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, Sarah Paulson wore a statement piece designed by the luxury label — and we're massively obsessed with the oversized garment. The "American Horror Story" alum donned a neutral-toned tweed coat that swallowed her frame, but in a way that totally worked. Though the jacket was oversized, it hung on Paulson's body in a way that still gave her shape — namely in the shoulders and the torso. The stunning garment featured a gold zipper slider the size of a doorknocker and an enlarged track of teeth to match. Black leather elements trimmed the coat at the throat and the hem, with a gold hardware-fastened high-neck closure and buckle-clad panels at the sides of the hips. Eyelet clasps cinched the sleeves of the coat, adding more dimension to the loose-fitting jacket. The hem hit Paulson's mid-thigh, and underneath the coat, the actor wore nearly opaque black lace tights that brought an element of femininity to the look.
Paulson accessorized with black heeled booties, a gold statement ring, and a two-toned brown Louis Vuitton handbag. She wore her pixie cut in a sleek gelled style and incorporated a pop of pink with her lip color.
Worst: Jared Leto's multi-layered moment
Jared Leto is Julia Fox's kindred spirit when it comes to experimental fashion. The "Suicide Squad" actor loves to sojourn into the wilder side of the style spectrum, and he did just that at Vivienne Westwood's Paris fashion show. Leto layered many pieces in a way that made him look like he raided a closet while blindfolded. The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman started with a pair of blue and purple tie-dyed tights, and overtop those, he added a sheer gray lace skirt with an iridescent sheen. Leto half-tucked an oversized plaid button-up shirt into the skirt, and part of the top seemed to be inside out. The "Dallas Buyers Club" star donned a gray collared cape around his shoulders, letting his arms hang at his sides to reveal the plaid pattern of his shirt sleeves.
The chaos continued with Leto's shoe choice, which was a taupe-colored mid-length boot with a wooden platform sole. Leto didn't appear to be wearing any jewelry — probably for the best considering how many other elements are competing for attention in this look — but he did draw a shimmery teal line across his cheeks and over his nose. We give him points for creativity, if nothing else.
Best: Jessica Alba's preppy punk look
Jessica Alba expertly combined prep and punk aesthetics for her Miu Miu show ensemble during Paris Fashion Week. The Honest Company founder looked edgy-chic in a modernized plaid skirt suit. The burgundy and black number featured a slightly cropped blazer and skirt that was much shorter than the traditional business uniform length, but was still modest. Peeking out from the hem of both pieces was a distressed layer of black silk, which is a minor but impactful detail we love. Alba added dimension to the look by layering the skirt suit with a charcoal gray peacoat that was also trimmed with the same black silk.
For her accessories, the "Fantastic Four" star chose a black leather handbag with an aged, vintage look and gold hardware. Her black boots were another highlight of the outfit: their chunky platform soles, mid-length shaft, and buckle detailing made them a fantastic pairing with the length of the skirt and coat hem, as well as the overall aesthetic. Alba also wore sheer black pantyhose, which again added to both the corporate vibe and the punk feel of the outfit. Gold statement earrings hung from her ear lobes, and her cherry cola-colored tresses were styled in loose waves pulled into a half-updo with tendrils framing her face. Her makeup was natural but subtly smoky around the eyes, which once more nodded to both the aesthetics Alba masterfully mixed.
Worst: Noah Cyrus' hooded mini dress
Noah Cryus' fashion choices have become increasingly experimental as well, and like many other celebrities who don off-the-wall looks, some of her outfits leave much to be desired. The "Lonely" singer's black and white ensemble for Paris Fashion Week's Off-White runway show was one of her less successful looks. While there isn't anything horribly wrong with the outfit, it's a bit ill-fitting on her frame, and compared to the hundreds of other celebrity ensembles, it lacks the same level of finesse and wow factor. Cyrus' hooded floral-print mini dress featured long sleeves, an asymmetrical skirt hem, and a swath of fabric hanging from her waist. The material bunched across her décolletage and lower stomach but was seamless from her bust to her waist, which was slightly unflattering.
The "July" singer wore sheer black pantyhose and black over-the-knee boots with a pointed-toe, tapered heel, and slightly slouchy fit. Cyrus appeared to be sans jewelry, but she did sport a blown-out burgundy eyeshadow that made her facial features look alienesque in combination with her shaved eyebrows. Her long black hair was slicked back and hidden under her hood, making the dress the focal piece of the lackluster outfit.
Best: Dianna Agron's monochromatic, modernized yet classic look
Dianna Agron's monochromatic denim-colored look for Paris' Chanel fashion show was classic but elevated, modest yet kittenish, and downright pretty in the most feminine sense of the word. The "Glee" alum started with a subtly shimmering cornflower blue knit dress with a plunging neckline, gold buttons, and an ankle-length hem. Overtop the dress, the actor donned a slightly oversized tweed peacoat with a denim and blush windowpane pattern. The double-breasted coat featured pearlescent buttons with the iconic Chanel logo, and its hem fell a few inches longer than Agron's dress, which added more dimension to the gorgeous look.
For accessories, the actor chose pale blue heels with black-capped toes, a long necklace strung with beads and crystals, silver Chanel logo earrings, and a pink and blue fabric brooch in the shape of the brand's signature camellia flower. Agron also paid homage to the camellia by incorporating a denim floral-print lunchpail purse with silver detailing. The chic look feels like something Audrey Hepburn would wear if she were alive today — it's a gorgeously modernized rendition of the feminine 1950s aesthetic that seems like it'll never go out of style.
Worst: Lisa Rinna's very '80s outfit
Lisa Rinna was at it again with a retro moment gone wrong in Paris. At the Vivienne Westwood runway show for the February portion of fashion week, the reality star fully committed to a 1980s-style look, and she seriously nailed the vintage aesthetic. In fact, Rinna's '80s outfit was actually *too* '80s. For us, the purple latex leggings and bowl-cut hairstyle are what pushed this ensemble over the edge. Though the pattern of her floral jacket was dated, the structure of the top was super chic and gave the piece the potential to work well. The wide structured shoulders, straight arms, cinched waist, and slightly shorter length of the hem in comparison to the sleeves are all really flattering characteristics, and we don't mind Rinna's belt choice either. Likewise, the black reptile-textured platform boots add balance to the bottom of the outfit by matching the belt. We actually like her oversized, mismatched earrings as well.
The latex leggings though ... They just take the look too far. Had Rinna opted for black latex leggings instead, this look would have been more couture than costume. The bowl cut just reminds us of Coconut Head from "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide." There are other '80s hairstyles that could have been better choices. As for the purse, it just feels like an unnecessary addition. Rinna layered bold upon bold upon bold, which hindered the nuance required to reimagine retro fashion.
Best: Maye Musk's elegant ensemble
Maye Musk gorgeously embodied Parisian wealth and glamour in her stunning ensemble for the Balmain fashion show. The model was statuesque in her elegant yet playful look, which included a ribbed mock-neck sweater and black high-waisted trousers with wide legs and gold buttons lining the front from the waistline to the pockets. Though they were mostly covered by her coat, Musk's sweater appeared to have the same buttons adorned near the shoulders. Speaking of her coat, what a moment it was. The oversized floor-length covering was a slightly muted red with shaggy fur throughout the material. It had a broad shawl-style collar, and the sleeves were so long that they revealed only the tips of Musk's fingers. The bougie statement piece was absolutely divine for Paris.
The model accessorized with a gorgeous black handbag with gold hardware, which created a nice connection with the metallic buttons in the clothing. Musk's short white hair was effortlessly tousled, and she donned a classic red lip and black eyeliner to finish the timeless look.
Worst: Diane Kruger's sheer moment gone wrong
Diane Kruger's sheer ensemble for the Miu Miu fashion show in Paris had potential, but a few of her styling choices resulted in the outfit feeling clunky. The "National Treasure" actor began with a slim white bralette with spaghetti straps and a coordinating pair of low-waisted shorts. Overtop the set, Kruger wore a pale yellow midi-length dress that featured bedazzled crystals in a repeating diamond-shaped pattern from the neckline to the hips, then transitioned to a mesh skirt with gridded threading that was reminiscent of cheesecloth. Kruger accessorized with long white socks bunched at the ankles, and she chose black pointed-toe slingbacks, which both overpowered and didn't feel cohesive with the rest of the look. Lastly, she added a black choker necklace with large silver adornments (again, random) and wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail.
It was a strange combination of pieces, with the shorts, necklace, and footwear doing the biggest disservice to Kruger's ensemble. Had she opted for white high-waisted briefs, no socks, a strappy heel, and ditched the necklace in favor of a pair of statement earrings, this look may have been more of a hit, even with the odd cheesecloth-esque skirt.