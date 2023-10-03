10 Best & 10 Worst Celeb Looks From Paris Fashion Week 2023

Paris Fashion Week is the last of the big four fashion weeks every spring and fall. At the end of each February and September, following New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, and Milan Fashion Week, the world's most luxurious labels, coveted models, and lauded celebrities head to the City of Love for a final few days of runway events. Models strutting down the catwalk aren't the only people dressed to impress during fashion week — it's a huge event for celebs as well, as it offers a unique chance for stars to play with their style and assert themselves as fashion icons on the global stage.

In 2023, celebrities brought their A-game to Paris, with every famous guest in attendance rocking a chic outfit at one point or another. This year, many stars opted for stunning — albeit safe — black 'fits. Others looked gorgeous in their fashionable yet reserved looks, and while we love those outfits, fashion week begs for celebrities to go outside of their comfort zone to really play with style in a way they're seldom able to on any other occasion. Some stars absolutely nailed the assignment, while others went a little too experimental with their aesthetics. Paris saw hundreds of beautiful celebrity outfits this year, but a few stood out from the rest thanks to their more daring choices. And while there weren't too many bad looks, a handful of stars did have us scratching our heads wondering how exactly they chose their rather ... interesting ensembles.