Did Lindsay Lohan Have A Fling With Bravo Star Jax Taylor?
Of all the odd couples in the entertainment world, one rumored fling that has really turned heads was between screen icon Lindsay Lohan and former "Vanderpump Rules" star Jax Taylor. It all started when Taylor and his "VPR" co-star Tom Schwartz appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" back in 2015 and took part in a lively game of "Vander-Dump" with host Andy Cohen.
During the tea-spilling session, Cohen asked Schwartz, "Has Jax ever hooked up with a celebrity?" He confirmed that Taylor had, and when pressed for more details, mumbled, "Lindsay Lohan." On the hook-up, Taylor shared only that "It was a long time ago." When Cohen demanded more details, Taylor fumbled a bit before finally noting, "I mean, she was just very affectionate."
According to the controversial star, they went back to Lohan's home after partying at a nightclub first. But, anybody who took Taylor and Schwartz's claims at face value was in for a surprise when Lohan herself appeared on the same show about four years later and had a different story to tell. The "Mean Girls" star is adamant that her dating history includes no interactions with Taylor.
Lohan joked that Taylor actually met some of her characters
Lindsay Lohan's "Watch What Happens Live" appearance in 2019 included a game of "Plead the Fifth," and none other than former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump appeared in a pre-recorded video to ask, "How would you describe Jax [Taylor] as a lover in three words?" The question prompted Lohan to burst out laughing. "Lisa, I love you," she responded, "but I've never even met him." Cohen was surprised, but the actor insisted she was telling the truth.
The former child star then alluded to her dual roles in the beloved 1998 film "The Parent Trap," quipping, "Maybe he met, like, Annie or Hallie." When Cohen asked her to clarify whether she was declaring that Taylor was lying about their hookup, Lohan confirmed she was, no question about it. The "House of Villains" star wasn't pleased with Lohan publicly calling him out. Taylor rehashed his side of the story on X, formerly known as Twitter, in tweets that have since been deleted.
In one post, he shared a screenshot of text messages between him and his friend Steve. During their conversation, captured by TooFab, the two men discussed articles where Lohan called him a liar, reminisced about the night Taylor, Lohan, Steve, and another friend named Trav allegedly hung out together, and made unkind digs at the actor for her rehab stints. Taylor also asserted in another tweet that Lohan was the real liar, and his friends could vouch that their fling happened.
Taylor's wife believes that the fling with Lohan happened
Some people were not too happy about Jax Taylor's clapback, with one X user linking to the TooFab article and adding, "Maybe if Jax hadn't opened up his trash mouth to begin with, we wouldn't even have to read about this?" In April 2019, Taylor's wife and fellow former "VPR" star, Brittany Cartwright, (who was just his fiancée at the time) joked with Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that she didn't want to think about Lindsay Lohan and Taylor hooking up because she's such a huge "Mean Girls" fan.
However, Cartwright believed it happened since Taylor and his friends said so. The couple also confirmed it would've been around 2006 or 2007 when they hooked up, but Taylor added, "I try to block that out. I mean, it's a pretty bad thing if I've got Lindsay Lohan telling me that this isn't true. So I feel like I hit rock bottom [...] after that." It seems like the truth about Taylor's speculated hookup with Lohan is that until both parties get on the same page, no one will truly know what actually went down between them.