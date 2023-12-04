Did Lindsay Lohan Have A Fling With Bravo Star Jax Taylor?

Of all the odd couples in the entertainment world, one rumored fling that has really turned heads was between screen icon Lindsay Lohan and former "Vanderpump Rules" star Jax Taylor. It all started when Taylor and his "VPR" co-star Tom Schwartz appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" back in 2015 and took part in a lively game of "Vander-Dump" with host Andy Cohen.

During the tea-spilling session, Cohen asked Schwartz, "Has Jax ever hooked up with a celebrity?" He confirmed that Taylor had, and when pressed for more details, mumbled, "Lindsay Lohan." On the hook-up, Taylor shared only that "It was a long time ago." When Cohen demanded more details, Taylor fumbled a bit before finally noting, "I mean, she was just very affectionate."

According to the controversial star, they went back to Lohan's home after partying at a nightclub first. But, anybody who took Taylor and Schwartz's claims at face value was in for a surprise when Lohan herself appeared on the same show about four years later and had a different story to tell. The "Mean Girls" star is adamant that her dating history includes no interactions with Taylor.