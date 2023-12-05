The British Royal Who Reportedly Convinced King Charles To Kick Harry And Meghan Out Of Frogmore
With such a long history and lives conducted in the public eye, the drama amongst the royal family is neverending. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at the center of many points of contention with The Firm, such as when they were evicted from Frogmore Cottage. In March 2023, it was revealed that King Charles III had started the process shortly after the publication of Harry's memoir, "Spare" (via The Sun).
Omid Scobie's book "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival" was released on November 28, 2023, offering further insight into who advised Charles to get the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of their U.K. home in the first place — Princess Anne, whose relationship with Harry and Meghan has had more than its fair share of ups and downs (Anne's official title is the Princess Royal).
According to Express, an excerpt of "Endgame" initially published in Paris Match magazine and translated into English claimed that Charles' sister encouraged him to evict them from Frogmore Cottage ASAP. Scobie wrote that the king wasn't so sure about kicking the Sussexes out of their British home at first, but something Anne allegedly said could have changed his mind, and he eventually followed through with the plan.
Another member of the royal family shared support for Harry and Meghan
The Daily Mail also reported on the Paris Match excerpts ahead of the release of "Endgame," elaborating that not only did Princess Anne supposedly advise King Charles III to remove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage but it was just 24 hours after "Spare" was released that he informed them of his decision. Additionally, according to royal author Omid Scobie, Prince Edward — Anne and Charles' brother and Harry's uncle — was on the Duke of Sussex's side and even grew concerned about his mental health during the debacle.
It wasn't the first time Edward showed his support for Meghan and Harry. In 2021, after the birth of their daughter, Lilibet, and the drama that arose in the media after the Sussexes chose to use one of Queen Elizabeth II's nicknames, Edward was interviewed by the BBC. On the attention surrounding the royal defectors, Edward opined, "I stay way out of it. It's much the safest place to be." However, on the birth of Lilibet, he added, "Well, we just wish them all happiness. That's fantastic news and yeah, absolutely, I hope they're very happy."
Scobie also reported on the eviction when the news broke
"Endgame" author Omid Scobie reported on the shocking Frogmore Cottage eviction for Yahoo! News when the news initially broke in March 2023. At the time, he notably pointed out that King Charles III had offered Frogmore Cottage to his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, but as of October 2023, it was confirmed that Andrew had been given clearance to stay at his current home, the Royal Lodge (via The Mirror).
On Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unceremonious booting from Frogmore, a friend of theirs told Scobie, "It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment. It's like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good." However, two family members were reportedly disgusted by the news. People even suggested that the couple was aware that they'd be removed from Frogmore ahead of "Spare" coming out.
However, a source informed The Independent that they were blindsided by rumors about Andrew moving in. A second insider clarified to The Times, "It is what it is. They are not fighting it. They realize they have a home [in California]. [...] They were very privileged to have a second residence. It's not going to work out for them there, and that's OK," (via The Independent). The eviction was finalized in June 2023.