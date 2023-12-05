The British Royal Who Reportedly Convinced King Charles To Kick Harry And Meghan Out Of Frogmore

With such a long history and lives conducted in the public eye, the drama amongst the royal family is neverending. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at the center of many points of contention with The Firm, such as when they were evicted from Frogmore Cottage. In March 2023, it was revealed that King Charles III had started the process shortly after the publication of Harry's memoir, "Spare" (via The Sun).

Omid Scobie's book "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival" was released on November 28, 2023, offering further insight into who advised Charles to get the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of their U.K. home in the first place — Princess Anne, whose relationship with Harry and Meghan has had more than its fair share of ups and downs (Anne's official title is the Princess Royal).

According to Express, an excerpt of "Endgame" initially published in Paris Match magazine and translated into English claimed that Charles' sister encouraged him to evict them from Frogmore Cottage ASAP. Scobie wrote that the king wasn't so sure about kicking the Sussexes out of their British home at first, but something Anne allegedly said could have changed his mind, and he eventually followed through with the plan.