Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Mark An End To Their Frogmore Cottage Eviction Saga

Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals and moved to the United States, they lived in Frogmore Cottage, a home let to them by the monarch at the time of their marriage, Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. And while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were officially asked to move the last of their things out of the cottage several months ago, the couple has used the house as a home base during visits to London over the past couple of years. Most recently, Harry stayed at the home during a brief visit to the U.K. in early June (via Express).

At the time of Harry's last visit to the home, it was expected that it would indeed be the last visit either Harry or Meghan would make to their former house, as the couple planned to be fully moved out of the property by sometime in the summer. Now, that time has officially come. Buckingham Palace has officially confirmed that Harry and Meghan have completed their move and are no longer residing at Frogmore Cottage in any capacity, even in the form of brief visits (via Sky News).