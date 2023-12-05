Days Of Our Lives Star Nadia Bjorlin Had A Fling With Bruce Willis Before Meeting Her Husband

Bruce Willis might have a thing for beautiful brunettes. After he and Demi Moore finalized their divorce in October 2000, he was on the prowl in Hollywood. In 2001, he told "Good Morning America" that he was taking a very easygoing approach to love, especially after his split from Moore changed his life. He said that year, "I think I'm just doing what everybody else on earth is doing, and that is trying to find someone that they can spend some time with."

Well, Willis didn't have to look too hard because he reportedly started dating "Days of Our Lives" beauty Nadia Bjorlin not long after his split from Moore, according to Soap Hub. What was interesting about their relationship when they met was that Willis was a recent divorcee, middle-aged, and had three children. He also had some big box office films credited to his name. Meanwhile, Bjorlin was in her early twenties and was only known to daytime television fans.

Willis might not have thought much about the age gap with Bjorlin, as he's also had relationships with Brooke Burns and Emma Heming, who were also significantly younger than the actor. But the difference in their ages and the stages in their lives could have led to Willis and Bjorlin ending things.