Jon And Kate Gosselin's Messy Child Support Battle, Explained

Kate and Jon Gosselin gained fame through their reality TV show "Jon & Kate Plus 8." After walking down the aisle in 1999, the couple became well-known for raising a large family of twins and sextuplets for a total of eight children: Mady and Cara were born in 2000, and in 2004, the Gosselins welcomed Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel. The reality show, which premiered in 2007, provided an inside look into their daily lives as parents of so many children.

The Gosselins faced personal and marital challenges throughout their decade-long union, and their relationship struggles became a significant focus of the show in later seasons. The couple's marriage ultimately ended when Kate filed for divorce in June 2009 after accusing Jon of cheating on her. She was initially granted full custody of all eight children, which was highlighted in the rebranded "Kate Plus 8." A messy child support battle ensued before the divorce was finalized in December 2009, but that wasn't the end of the financial drama around the former couple's kids.