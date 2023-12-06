How Taylor Armstrong Made Bravo Housewives History

OG "Housewives" star Taylor Armstrong has made a major impact during her lengthy tenure with the hit franchise. For three seasons, Armstrong starred on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," before appearing in a guest capacity in subsequent years. After a stint on Season 2 of the spin-off, "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club," it was announced that Armstrong would be moving to "The Real Housewives of Orange County" for Season 17. The casting announcement was jointly posted on Instagram by Armstrong and the BravoTV account.

At BravoCon 2022, Armstrong was interviewed by E! News and opened up about the most difficult aspect of switching from one "Real Housewives" show to another. "I think the hardest part about filming O.C. right now is that I'm catching up on backstories," the reality star admitted. After all, she was on "RHOBH" from the very beginning, and jumping into a show so far into its run meant there was a lot to catch up on, and fast.

"Just trying to figure out where I feel I can be helpful, and also just trying to listen and find out what really happened. And everyone has a different opinion, so I think that's the hardest part," she elaborated. In that same interview, Armstrong also quipped that she was "Real Housewives" executive producer Andy Cohen's favorite because she made history in one crucial way.