How Taylor Armstrong Made Bravo Housewives History
OG "Housewives" star Taylor Armstrong has made a major impact during her lengthy tenure with the hit franchise. For three seasons, Armstrong starred on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," before appearing in a guest capacity in subsequent years. After a stint on Season 2 of the spin-off, "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club," it was announced that Armstrong would be moving to "The Real Housewives of Orange County" for Season 17. The casting announcement was jointly posted on Instagram by Armstrong and the BravoTV account.
At BravoCon 2022, Armstrong was interviewed by E! News and opened up about the most difficult aspect of switching from one "Real Housewives" show to another. "I think the hardest part about filming O.C. right now is that I'm catching up on backstories," the reality star admitted. After all, she was on "RHOBH" from the very beginning, and jumping into a show so far into its run meant there was a lot to catch up on, and fast.
"Just trying to figure out where I feel I can be helpful, and also just trying to listen and find out what really happened. And everyone has a different opinion, so I think that's the hardest part," she elaborated. In that same interview, Armstrong also quipped that she was "Real Housewives" executive producer Andy Cohen's favorite because she made history in one crucial way.
Armstrong departed RHOC after just one season
As Taylor Armstrong proudly informed E! News, "I'm the only one who's ever switched cities." Notably, no other "Real Housewives" star had ever successfully moved shows before. However, her "RHOC" tenure ended almost as quickly as it had begun. On November 29, 2023, Armstrong took to Instagram to share that she was moving on, alongside a collection of photos with her co-stars. Armstrong captioned the post: "Loved spending time with the ladies of #RHOC and thankful I got to give the viewers an update on my life. I've made some real friendships that I cherish."
The reality star also offered her well-wishes to the other Housewives for Season 18 and joked that she'd be adding her time on the show to her IMDb page, likely referencing an explosive argument between Armstrong and Heather Dubrow. Many people — fans and Armstrong's friends alike — shared their disappointment at the news. Even Andy Cohen responded, writing, "BRAVO, Taylor" with four red hearts.
One fan referenced Armstrong's status as a "friend of" on the show instead of a fully-fledged housewife, asserting, "What?! This is ridiculous if this wasn't your decision. You were great. I was hoping this was a tease for a following season as full-time." As of November 2023 the reason for Armstrong leaving "RHOC" is unknown.
Armstrong thanked Cohen for bringing her back
Reality shows like "The Real Housewives of Orange County" are known for their shocking cast changes. However, according to an insider who spoke to People, Taylor Armstrong is the only cast member who will not move from Season 17 to Season 18. Armstrong seemed to enjoy her time on "RHOC." During the Q&A portion of the "Watch What Happens Live! After Show," in September 2023, the reality star was asked about her "biggest regret" on "RHOBH."
Host Andy Cohen mentioned how it was a difficult time for Armstrong, referring to the domestic abuse she faced and the subsequent suicide of her former husband, Russell Armstrong. She agreed, acknowledging, "The biggest regret was that I really couldn't speak my mind because my home life was such a disaster. And that's been so great being on the O.C. is that I get to be my real self, and that's been such a blessing."
The Bravolebrity added, "So thanks for having me back, Andy." Armstrong also expressed her enjoyment at being on "RHOC" and making good friends with some of her fellow Housewives. Hopefully, she will appear in another show or spin-off someday for even more drama (and perhaps even birth another iconic meme).
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.