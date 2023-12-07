How Members Of The Royal Family Really Felt About Princess Diana And Dodi Fayed's Relationship

The short-lived and tragic romance of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed was a subject on which seemingly everyone had an opinion in the late 1990s. To the rest of the world, the princess' new relationship was a bit of salacious monarchy gossip. But to those closest to Diana, it was a far more personal shake-up to the royals' famed family tree.

In usual royal fashion, no public statements were made regarding the late princess' relationship. Comments were left mainly to anonymous inside sources and speculative media. However, Diana's butler, Paul Burrell, offered a closer look at the royal family's opinions of Fayed during his testimony at an inquest into Diana and Fayed's tragic deaths.

Burrell revealed to the court that Queen Elizabeth II thought Diana was "rather over-excited" about her relationship with Fayed. "Her Majesty was concerned about the future," Burrell said before vehemently denying the royal family's involvement in the fatal car crash that would take the lives of Diana, Fayed, and driver Henri Paul, per Reuters.