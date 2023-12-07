A Look At Naomi Campbell's Friendship With Princess Eugenie

While she has a history of freaking out when meeting celebrities, it turns out that Princess Eugenie's circle of friends includes some of the most iconic figures in the entertainment world. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank added a touch of royalty to the Formula 1 scene during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In a photo shared by former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner on Instagram, the royal couple were captured alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell and actor Orlando Bloom. This high-profile gathering underscored some unique connections to the royal family, specifically, Campbell's friendship with the Princess of York.

The connection between Naomi Campbell and Princess Eugenie dates back to her mother, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, the Duchess of York. The royals and Campbell have been spotted together at many charity events, dinners, and social gatherings. Fergie, a staunch supporter of Campbell's "Fashion For Relief" organization, has even shared the runway with her longtime friend. Embracing her mother's charitable spirit, Eugenie, along with her sister Princess Beatrice, has actively supported Campbell's nonprofit endeavors. In just one appearance, the Princesses were spotted alongside Campbell at the ISSA fashion show during London Fashion Week in 2008.

Adopting a lifestyle reminiscent of cousins Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Eugenie and her husband chose to live incognito in Portugal. Their lifestyle allows the couple to live freely outside the invasive British press and to travel and maintain cherished friendships, including those with icons like Naomi Campbell.