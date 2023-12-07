A Look At Naomi Campbell's Friendship With Princess Eugenie
While she has a history of freaking out when meeting celebrities, it turns out that Princess Eugenie's circle of friends includes some of the most iconic figures in the entertainment world. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank added a touch of royalty to the Formula 1 scene during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In a photo shared by former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner on Instagram, the royal couple were captured alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell and actor Orlando Bloom. This high-profile gathering underscored some unique connections to the royal family, specifically, Campbell's friendship with the Princess of York.
The connection between Naomi Campbell and Princess Eugenie dates back to her mother, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, the Duchess of York. The royals and Campbell have been spotted together at many charity events, dinners, and social gatherings. Fergie, a staunch supporter of Campbell's "Fashion For Relief" organization, has even shared the runway with her longtime friend. Embracing her mother's charitable spirit, Eugenie, along with her sister Princess Beatrice, has actively supported Campbell's nonprofit endeavors. In just one appearance, the Princesses were spotted alongside Campbell at the ISSA fashion show during London Fashion Week in 2008.
Adopting a lifestyle reminiscent of cousins Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Eugenie and her husband chose to live incognito in Portugal. Their lifestyle allows the couple to live freely outside the invasive British press and to travel and maintain cherished friendships, including those with icons like Naomi Campbell.
Naomi Campbell is a close friend of Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson, Duchess of York
Princess Eugenie and Naomi Campbell share a lasting friendship, forged through the connection with Eugenie's mother, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, Duchess of York. The duo first dazzled at the "Fashion for Relief" dinner in 2012 — a prelude to the London Olympics — where they embraced, likely reuniting after a long while. Campbell launched the nonprofit "Fashion for Relief" in 2005. Focusing on raising awareness and funds for humanitarian crises, the annual star-studded event appears to be a recurring meeting point for the two friends.
Fergie has even stepped onto the runway at Campbell's "Fashion for Relief" shows during London Fashion Week. Strutting down the catwalk may not be the Duchess of York's usual endeavor, but she embraced the challenge in the name of a good cause. During one of her several appearances on the catwalk, Fergie and Naomi Campbell reunited at the end of the 2015 show. They both donned the "Fashion Against Ebola" T-shirt, which spoke to the theme for the charity that year (per The Standard).
Beyond charity events, Campbell and Fergie share a penchant for luxury and are known vacation buddies. Their jet-setting adventures across Europe, from Sardinia to the French Riviera, have been the talk of high society. Adding a touch of glamor, an assistant from Italian stylist Roberto Cavalli once delivered dresses for both Fergie and Campbell, underscoring their mutual appreciation for the finer things in life.
Naomi Campbell stunned at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding
Certainly, Naomi Campbell couldn't contain her excitement when it came to celebrating Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018. Unfazed by photo restrictions, Campbell shared a selfie from inside St. George's Chapel, expressing her happiness for her friend. The now-deleted Instagram post captured her sentiment: "Watching from the choir. Beautiful wedding and a beautiful day," (per Town and Country).
Campbell's presence added an extra layer of glamor to the already star-studded event that drew attendees from across high society. Among those present was another longtime friend of Eugenie's mother, Kate Moss. The fellow supermodel has been a frequent companion at various events, including Campbell's "Fashion for Relief" shows and other fundraising galas.
Campbell's close friendship with Eugenie is also rooted in her long-standing support for the Crown. In 2021, she assumed the role of Global Ambassador for the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, a recognition of her nonprofit work in Africa. As a friend of King Charles III, Campbell is familiar with multiple branches of the British Royal Family. Ahead of his coronation in 2022, she penned a heartfelt message to the King. "I have respect for the fact that he cares to visit Africa and is passionate about what is happening on the continent," the fashion icon wrote for Vogue. "I give people credit when they get up and take action — go to places and see with their own eyes. That's what he did."