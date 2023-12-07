Prince William Can't Get Behind This Strange Hobby Kate Middleton Loves
Long before Kate Middleton married her Prince Charming — aka William, Prince of Wales — she was and still is a sports-loving, active person. While she attended Marlborough College, the princess-to-be was involved in several athletic activities on campus. According to sources with Express, Kate was an absolute ace at field hockey and enjoyed participating in cross-country as well.
Her love of sports didn't diminish when she became a princess and began donning sparkling tiaras. By involving herself in sports-focused royal duties, Kate continues to show just how important keeping active is to her. In 2022, Kate took over as the patron for the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League following Prince Harry's withdrawal from his senior royal duties. She also supports SportsAid, a charity aimed at helping athletes achieve their dreams in spite of any financial burdens.
Between supporting sports charities and participating in sports herself, Kate stays very busy, but Prince William seems to have no trouble keeping up with her. However, there is one athletic hobby that Kate engages in that her husband just can't get behind, and it's swimming in cold water.
Kate 'absolutely loves' swimming in chilly water
Another sport that Kate Middleton can't get enough of is swimming. She revealed as much during her appearance on the podcast "The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby," a sports-related show cohosted by royal family member and former rugby player Mike Tindall. Swimming seems like a normal enough hobby to have, but it's Kate's preference to swim in ice-cold water that makes Prince William shudder at the thought.
In the interview, which also had Prince William and Anne, Princess Royal, as guests, Kate spoke about her inclination to swim in the coldest waters possible. "The colder, the better. I absolutely love it," she enthused. With a laugh, she noted her husband wasn't as much a fan of swimming in chilly waters as she is. "It's dark, and it's raining, and I'll go and seek out cold water."
We can't blame Prince William for avoiding this unconventional activity, but we can't write it off completely, either. It looks like Kate might be onto something with her love of cold water swims. Per Psychology Today, swimming in cold water could lead to better immune and endocrine systems.
William and Kate enjoy several hobbies together
Taking a dip in freezing water may not be his cup of tea, but there are plenty of other hobbies that Prince William enjoys with his wife Kate Middleton.
Kate has been a fan of the sport of rowing for years now. In 2007, she was filmed training with her dragon boat team in Chiswick. The future princess looked to be doing a stellar job in her position as coxswain, and she looked quite upbeat, considering this was the same year that she and Prince William broke up.
After Prince William and Kate moved past their differences and tied the knot, rowing seemed to become a passion of the prince's as well. While visiting Heidelberg, Germany, the couple joined competing rowing teams and went head-to-head in a race. Prince William and his team crossed the finish line first, but judging by the smiles on everyone's faces, they all had a good time and felt like winners. William and Kate also enjoy watching basketball, as they've been spotted attending many games together through the years.
Prince William and Kate are truly some of the most sports-oriented royals. Despite their differing opinions on cold water swims, these two are simply a royal match made in heaven.