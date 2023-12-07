Prince William Can't Get Behind This Strange Hobby Kate Middleton Loves

Long before Kate Middleton married her Prince Charming — aka William, Prince of Wales — she was and still is a sports-loving, active person. While she attended Marlborough College, the princess-to-be was involved in several athletic activities on campus. According to sources with Express, Kate was an absolute ace at field hockey and enjoyed participating in cross-country as well.

Her love of sports didn't diminish when she became a princess and began donning sparkling tiaras. By involving herself in sports-focused royal duties, Kate continues to show just how important keeping active is to her. In 2022, Kate took over as the patron for the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League following Prince Harry's withdrawal from his senior royal duties. She also supports SportsAid, a charity aimed at helping athletes achieve their dreams in spite of any financial burdens.

Between supporting sports charities and participating in sports herself, Kate stays very busy, but Prince William seems to have no trouble keeping up with her. However, there is one athletic hobby that Kate engages in that her husband just can't get behind, and it's swimming in cold water.