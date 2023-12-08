What We Know About Hallmark Star Ryan Paevey's Secretive Love Life

Fans are still lamenting the death of detective Nathan West ever since actor Ryan Paevey suddenly quit "General Hospital" in 2018. He originated the character in 2013, who would famously go on to have an amazing romance with Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms), a fan-favorite couple. When it came time to leave, he told Soaps in Depth that he was thrilled about his future opportunities, but realizing he wouldn't see his castmates or even the set anymore, he explained, "I was really taking it all in. It was crazy. I mean, four and a half years!"

Thankfully, the future was bright for the soap star who began working with Hallmark on the side in 2016, starring in "Unleashing Mr. Darcy" which was a contemporary take on Jane Austen's "Pride & Prejudice." Seeing the potential for work with Hallmark was surely enticing to Paevey, as he would go on to appear in several films with the network, including the sequel, "Marrying Mr. Darcy," in 2018. With a bevy of romantic movies under his belt, such as "A Summer Romance" (2019), "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" (2021), and 2023's "Under the Christmas Sky" among many others, the heartthrob quickly learned to love working for Hallmark.

But with all of those romances under his belt, you would think his real-world love life would be just as exciting, but Paevey's been very secretive about it and we don't know much.