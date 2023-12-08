What We Know About Hallmark Star Ryan Paevey's Secretive Love Life
Fans are still lamenting the death of detective Nathan West ever since actor Ryan Paevey suddenly quit "General Hospital" in 2018. He originated the character in 2013, who would famously go on to have an amazing romance with Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms), a fan-favorite couple. When it came time to leave, he told Soaps in Depth that he was thrilled about his future opportunities, but realizing he wouldn't see his castmates or even the set anymore, he explained, "I was really taking it all in. It was crazy. I mean, four and a half years!"
Thankfully, the future was bright for the soap star who began working with Hallmark on the side in 2016, starring in "Unleashing Mr. Darcy" which was a contemporary take on Jane Austen's "Pride & Prejudice." Seeing the potential for work with Hallmark was surely enticing to Paevey, as he would go on to appear in several films with the network, including the sequel, "Marrying Mr. Darcy," in 2018. With a bevy of romantic movies under his belt, such as "A Summer Romance" (2019), "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" (2021), and 2023's "Under the Christmas Sky" among many others, the heartthrob quickly learned to love working for Hallmark.
But with all of those romances under his belt, you would think his real-world love life would be just as exciting, but Paevey's been very secretive about it and we don't know much.
Ryan Paevey flirted with Taraji P. Henson on the red carpet
Most of what we know about Ryan Paevey's personal life doesn't involve a partner, but rather his love for the world, which he shares in stunning photographs, and that work is his number-one priority. In an interview with Culturess published in August 2021, Paevey explained, "I like to work. I'm a workhorse by nature," and expanded on that by stating that he prefers to be "constantly in motion." While on "General Hospital," there were rumors that he was dating costar Kirsten Storms (Maxie Jones), but those were dashed when she married Brandon Barash (ex-Johnny Zacchara) in 2013.
On January 17, 2015, Peavy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the comment "I like this one. She's a keeper," followed by the Instagram link for actress and model Jessa Hinton. This began rumors circulating for some time that the two were dating, but as of 2021, Vocal Media reported that he was still single.
In 2014, he began moonlighting as a correspondent for Extra, and at one red carpet event, he interviewed actor Taraji P. Henson, who gained fame playing the unflappable Detective Jocelyn "Joss" Carter on the thrilling TV series, "Person of Interest." In the video, things got steamy as the two were clearly flirting with each other. He essentially told her she was hot, and she mugged for the camera, exclaiming, "I'm Hot! Mom, I made it!"
Ryan Paevey's ideal girlfriend would have a sense of humor
In his Extra interview with Taraji P. Henson, Ryan Peavey asked if the two were now BFFs, and she jokingly responded, "No, we're more than BFFs. We're married. And I'm pregnant." Paevey added, "I'm her date!" and followed up with "We would have beautiful kids!" Henson agreed, but things got too hot for her, so she excused herself. Although there were fireworks between them, it doesn't appear that the pair had any relationship beyond that interview.
While it would seem that Peavey's work and hobbies simply take too much of his time to fit in a relationship, he's definitely thought about it. In an interview with Hallmark promoting his film "Unleashing Mr. Darcy," he discussed what he's looking for in a partner, commenting that ideally she must be intelligent and have "a sense of humor." He hilariously stated that she's "gotta be able to laugh. Cause I'm a goofy guy sometimes."
Regarding falling in love, Paevey described himself as "categorically stoic," being calm and even-tempered all the time. "The best part about falling in love is to meet somebody who can break you out of that," he stated. He also explained that he previously didn't believe in love at first sight, feeling typical phrases like, "She took my breath away," belonged on greeting cards, but then remarked, "Until you meet somebody who does that. It's a very strange phenomenon, but it's a real thing."