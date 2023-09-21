Why Hallmark's Ryan Paevey Suddenly Quit General Hospital

Nathan West — played by Ryan Paevey — first appeared on "General Hospital" in 2013. In the five years that he was in Port Charles, Nathan had a longstanding relationship with Maxie Jones (Kristen Storms). Nathan also fathered a son with Maxie, but unfortunately never got to meet him. That's because he was shot dead by his father before Maxie gave birth to their child.

The last time Ryan Paevey was seen on the canvas was for his character's funeral in 2018. He told Soap Opera Digest in 2019 that filming Nathan's open-casket funeral was tough. "My only real job that day was to hold my breath and hide crying. These people who had become close friends of mine were, like, crying on my chest."

As far as why Paevey wanted to leave "General Hospital"? He says it's because he knew the timing was right for him to leave the soap behind. He told Soaps in Depth in 2018, "It was a completely amicable situation. I mean, I owe this show so much. When GH gave me this job, I didn't even call myself an actor — I didn't even know if I wanted to be an actor."

But acting is something that Paevey continued to do as he went on to film numerous television movies for the Hallmark Channel. While Paevey loves working with Hallmark, many of his "General Hospital" fans still can't help but wonder if he would ever come back.