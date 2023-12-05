The Actor Who Plays Gerry Bertier In Remember The Titans Is Unrecognizable Now

For the most part, Disney's "Remember the Titans" tells the incredible story of the Titans, the 1971 football team from the then-newly integrated T.C. Williams High School, which came together and inspired an entire community to conquer racial divides. At the same time, however, the sports drama also puts the spotlight on the late Gerry Bertier, the Titans football legend who led his team to an undefeated season while also inspiring social change throughout the entire city of Alexandria, Virginia. He formed a close friendship with teammate Julius Campbell and conquered racial divides together. According to Patch, Bertier famously said, "There is no black or white — we are a team."

By the time producers (including Jerry Bruckheimer) were putting together "Remember the Titans," Bertier was long gone, having died following injuries he sustained in a (second) car accident in 1981. On-screen, however, the high school football star's legacy continues to live on, thanks to actor Ryan Hurst's portrayal of him in the movie. Since then, Hurst has become quite a Hollywood star. After working on the movie with Denzel Washington, Ryan Gosling (years before he became Ken), Hayden Panettiere, Wood Harris, Ethan Suplee, and Kate Bosworth, the California native has gone on to find success in film and television. Years after "Remember the Titans," Hurst also stumbled upon a role that would essentially change his career forever. Throughout his career, he has also made several famous friends, some of whom even helped him discover another passion outside of acting.