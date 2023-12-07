Queen Camilla's Family Will Reportedly Get The Royal Treatment Christmas 2023

Getting an invitation to an event held by the royal family is quite a coveted achievement in many circles. One such invitation has been family-only for years, and that's to the Christmas celebration at Sandringham in Norfolk. The event is only for royal family members, so for most, the only way to get it would be to marry into the royal family.

However, this year is a bit different. For the first time, all of Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren will be joining the royal family at Sandringham House for Christmas lunch.

Camilla has two stepsons with King Charles III — Prince William and Prince Harry — and she has two children from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles: Laura Lopes, mother of Eliza, Louis, and Gus Lopes, and Tom Parker Bowles, father of Lola and Freddy. So technically, in a way, since Camilla is married to King Charles, her children and grandchildren could then be considered a part of the Windsor extended family. And in this case, that family just happens to be royal.