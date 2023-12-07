How Adam Brody Almost Blew His Big Break On The O.C.

Seth Cohen, Adam Brody's character in Fox's drama "The O.C.," could have easily been played by someone else as Brody almost blew his big break on the iconic teen show. According to "Welcome to the O.C.: An Oral History," a book co-written by the show's creator Josh Schwartz, its executive producer Stephanie Savage, and TV critic Alan Sepinwall, Brody didn't know any of the lines written in the script for the audition, Bustle reported. "Adam took ... liberties with the material," said casting director Patrick Rush. He added, "[Brody] was obnoxious."

Fortunately, despite getting off on the wrong foot, Brody ultimately landed the role, and the rest is history. He went on to play the geeky heartthrob throughout the show's entire run from 2003 to 2007, appearing in all of its 92 episodes.

While "The O.C." marked Brody's entry into Hollywood stardom, the actor has been notably indifferent when discussing the show. In an interview with The Independent, Brody revealed he was even ready to leave the series before its official conclusion. "It was a different show at the end. The quality wasn't the same, and it's nobody's fault," he explained. However, he remained with the series until the very end, leaving an indelible mark on the early 2000s world of pop culture.