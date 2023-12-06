The Stunning Transformation Of A Christmas Story Star Peter Billingsley

Many child stars have trouble transitioning from famous roles as kids to a stable, professional adulthood. That's not the case for Peter Billingsley, best known for starring as Ralphie in "A Christmas Story." The kid who captivated audiences with his relatable desperation to get an "official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time" for Christmas is now a successful movie producer.

His famous friends are impressed by the fact that Billingsley was able to make the leap from child stardom to professional success, without all the usual personal troubles along the way. "The fact that [Peter] turned out to be, like, a good, normal person, with aspirations, coming out of a life as a child star — that's not a given," actor/director Jon Favreau told Buzzfeed. Billingsley lived with Vince Vaughn for a while, and the comic actor was impressed by his friend's work ethic. "He was very disciplined. He would make himself work during the day, even if he had nothing to work on," Vaughn said.

Along the way, Billingsley's career has experienced some fascinating twists and turns. From being the spokes-kid for an iconic chocolate brand to witnessing one of the most tragic events in modern American history, the "A Christmas Story" star's transformation has been a wild one.