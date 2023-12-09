What Really Happened Between Bethenny Frankel And Eric Stonestreet?

About a year after the rumors began circulating about Bethenny Frankel and Eric Stonestreet's supposed romantic relationship, they sat down on her radio show "B Real with Bethenny" to discuss their relationship. The interview started with a joke about an engagement, and they told the story of how they met at an entertainment industry party. When they were first introduced, Frankel assumed Stonestreet was gay like his character Cam from "Modern Family." Stonestreet didn't realize who Frankel was at first. When he discovered she was the founder of Skinnygirl Cocktails, he said, "You've gotten me laid!"

They went on to reminisce about how Stonestreet made a quip about Vikings when he saw the leather skirt Frankel was wearing at that party, prompting her to still believe he was gay when they exchanged numbers.

On "B Real with Bethenny," Frankel encouraged Stonestreet to reenact what he said to her when she was about to leave the party with another guy. Stonestreet said, "Well, no, I came over to you and I tapped you and I said, 'Why are you talking to these guys? I'm the most interesting person here.'" Frankel's assistants helped her realize Stonestreet was straight, and the day after the party, she texted him and complimented his acting abilities. She also supposedly texted, "Take me to lunch," and their friendship went from there. Frankel ended their interview by raving about how much she loved being friends with Stonestreet.