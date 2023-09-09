What We Know About Bethenny Frankel And Andy Cohen's Rocky Relationship

If you're looking for drama, there's no better place to turn than the Bravo Cinematic Universe. There may not be time travel and inter-planetary wars, but there's certainly no shortage of screaming matches and cheating scandals. Over the years, the "Real Housewives" franchise has expanded to include cities across the country and beyond — now, fans can watch reality stars argue in Salt Lake City, Dubai, and Potomac. For the past two decades, "Watch What Happens Live" host and Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen has been fueling the fire behind the scenes ... In fact, he's even gotten mixed up in a few skirmishes of his own, as Cohen has beefed with celebrities like Jillian Michaels, NeNe Leakes, and Kathy Griffin.

Original "Real Housewives" cast member Bethenny Frankel has had her own issues with the Bravo host over the years. The Skinnygirl founder, who's made headlines for attempting to unionize reality TV stars, is pretty sure Cohen isn't a fan of her efforts. "I can tell you with great certainty that everyone at Bravo likely despises me, including Andy Cohen, because it's very personal and because they have to protect the realm," Frankel told Rob Lowe on an episode of his Team Coco podcast. Recently, Frankel has criticized Bravo's "unrealistic NDAs," a common concern in the world of reality TV stars. Cohen, who's built a career off of other peoples' drama, will certainly be impacted if Bravo's stars go on strike.