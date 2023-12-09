Why Fans Think Travis Kelce Made NFL History With Taylor Swift's Help
Travis Kelce has been in the NFL since 2013, playing for the Kansas City Chiefs since he was drafted, and according to many football fans, he's right up there as one of the greatest tight ends the game has ever seen. One of his most recent accomplishments was becoming the fastest tight end to make it to 11,000 receiving yards, and the first one in Chiefs franchise history to do so.
As it turns out, he may have gotten a little Swiftie boost to get him there. Several outlets have looked at Travis's stats from the four games that she's attended since they started dating. The Chiefs won all of the games, and Travis averaged more receiving yards in those four games than he did in the games when Swift wasn't there. We're not talking small margins, either — it was actually quite a lot: 99 yards average per game with Swift in attendance and 46.5 when she wasn't, according to a stat shared on Instagram by CBS Sports.
Taylor Swift publicly liked a post about Travis Kelce's new record
It's probably all just a fun coincidence as compared to direct causation that Travis Kelce had more yards in the games that Taylor Swift went to, but it's fun to imagine she's his good luck charm. And while Swift didn't claim any credit for Travis's accomplishment, she did "like" the Kansas City Chiefs Instagram post that announced his 11,000 accomplishment. Unsurprisingly, it wasn't long before Swifties noticed — the comments on the post are full of references to Swift, like "Taylor liked it so we are liking too" and "Go Taylor's boyfriend! Our new dad."
Travis did play off the 11,000-yard record, proving to be humble with his success. "It's cool," Travis said about it on the Kelce brothers "New Heights" podcast, "but we don't need to say congrats every time I get to a whole number." With the current record in place, that means that any more receiving yards are just him breaking his old record.
Jason Kelce seems to like teasing Travis about Taylor Swift
Like any good big brother, Jason Kelce brought up Taylor Swift's Instagram like on the Kansas City Chiefs page on Episode 66 of their "New Heights" podcast. And Travis Kelce took it in stride, potentially even giving us a little insight into his nickname for his girlfriend, "Thanks Tay, I appreciate you on the Chiefs' page," said Travis. Then Jason joked, "Has she always been a fan of tight end receiving yards?"
Travis and Jason previously talked about the fact that Travis's stats were up when Swift was at the games on Episode 60 of their "New Heights" podcast — listening to the brothers seems to be a new way for Swifties to get some little bits of insider knowledge on the singer and we love to hear Jason tease his little bro about his super high-profile relationship. "How could I not be aware of this?" Travis joked when told about Swift's seeming impact on his game stats. We're glad to see the attention isn't going to his head or proving too distracting! And we can't wait to see Swift in the stands again to watch Kelce play.