Why Fans Think Travis Kelce Made NFL History With Taylor Swift's Help

Travis Kelce has been in the NFL since 2013, playing for the Kansas City Chiefs since he was drafted, and according to many football fans, he's right up there as one of the greatest tight ends the game has ever seen. One of his most recent accomplishments was becoming the fastest tight end to make it to 11,000 receiving yards, and the first one in Chiefs franchise history to do so.

As it turns out, he may have gotten a little Swiftie boost to get him there. Several outlets have looked at Travis's stats from the four games that she's attended since they started dating. The Chiefs won all of the games, and Travis averaged more receiving yards in those four games than he did in the games when Swift wasn't there. We're not talking small margins, either — it was actually quite a lot: 99 yards average per game with Swift in attendance and 46.5 when she wasn't, according to a stat shared on Instagram by CBS Sports.