Jason And Travis Kelce's Best Brotherly Moments

In 2018, NFL Films Presents put together a segment called "The Kelce Brothers," in which the two talked about their close relationship and their time playing football. They noted that they were just two years apart, and growing up, they were constantly competitive. But what's so touching about that competitiveness is that Travis said that's what helped propel both of them to play in the NFL. And while they do sometimes still compete against each other, they both raved about how impressive they thought the other one was when playing football.

Travis got emotional when talking about his brother as a football player, saying, "He's always been there for me and my life and taking those steps ahead of me so I can follow those footsteps," via NFL Films. He clearly looks up to his big brother, even though they do at times compete against one another. Travis even chose his jersey number — 87 — because Jason was born in 1987.

For his part, Jason talked about what it was like as the oldest sibling, and how much he loves Travis: "I've tried to be a good big brother," he told NFL Films. "I'm just so happy for everything that he's done to get to where he's at. Seeing him turn into the player and the man that he is has been just the ultimate feeling of being proud."