Jason And Travis Kelce's Best Brotherly Moments
Interest in football and Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has skyrocketed since Taylor Swift showed up to watch him play, first when they played Chicago Bears and the next week when they played the New York Jets. Their rumored relationship has resulted in a 400% increase of jersey sales for Travis, more tickets have been sold for the Chiefs, and "New Heights," the podcast that Travis co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, has gone to number one on the Apple Podcast charts.
On the podcast, Jason and Travis have talked a bit about Swift. Travis confirmed he was a Swiftie, and he told Jason that he went to see Swift perform in Kansas City where he'd hoped to slip her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. The two have also talked about the over-the-top attention that is coming Travis' way ever since he's been linked to Swift, and it's clear that Jason is looking out for his brother. Listening to their podcast and seeing the two brothers together makes it clear that they're very close. These are five of Jason and Travis' best brotherly moments.
Travis and Jason Kelce had an emotional moment together after the 2023 Super Bowl
Both Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce played in Super Bowl LVII — the first time that brothers had ever competed against each other during an NFL championship game. Their mom couldn't pick a favorite; she attended the game wearing a specially made jersey that had both of her son's numbers on it as well as one Chief's shoe and one Eagle's shoe. But what was most touching was the support that the brothers showed each other.
The Eagles lost to the Chiefs by just three points, which meant that little brother Travis got the win over big brother Jason. The two met briefly in an emotional moment on the field after the game, with Jason congratulating his brother and the two of them saying they loved each other. When Travis was asked about what he said to Jason in that moment, Travis teared up, saying: "There's nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that. [...] You joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother on the biggest stage ever, but it's a weird feeling. [...] There's nothing really I could say to him other than I love him," via YouTube. Open up the tissues, we're definitely wiping our own eyes over here.
Travis and Jason are both proud of each other
In 2018, NFL Films Presents put together a segment called "The Kelce Brothers," in which the two talked about their close relationship and their time playing football. They noted that they were just two years apart, and growing up, they were constantly competitive. But what's so touching about that competitiveness is that Travis said that's what helped propel both of them to play in the NFL. And while they do sometimes still compete against each other, they both raved about how impressive they thought the other one was when playing football.
Travis got emotional when talking about his brother as a football player, saying, "He's always been there for me and my life and taking those steps ahead of me so I can follow those footsteps," via NFL Films. He clearly looks up to his big brother, even though they do at times compete against one another. Travis even chose his jersey number — 87 — because Jason was born in 1987.
For his part, Jason talked about what it was like as the oldest sibling, and how much he loves Travis: "I've tried to be a good big brother," he told NFL Films. "I'm just so happy for everything that he's done to get to where he's at. Seeing him turn into the player and the man that he is has been just the ultimate feeling of being proud."
Jason was there for Travis during a college football suspension
When it came to picking a college, Travis Kelce went with the University of Cincinnati so he could play on the same team as his brother, even though he had plenty of options to play somewhere else. But Travis's college football career came to a standstill when he was a sophomore at Cincinnati — he got suspended for the entire 2010 season after testing positive for marijuana.
Of the suspension, Jason told NFL Films, "It was rough because this one incident didn't reflect the person he is or the teammate he was." Jason definitely stood by his brother and supported him during that challenge. Travis had to move in with Jason because the suspension meant his scholarship got pulled, and Travis talked about how much Jason did for him during that time: "I was literally living off him for quite a while down there and he was my lifeline. I was trying to do the right things, and he went into the coaches' office and talked to numerous coaches and numerous people in the Cincinnati staff to try to get me another chance to be on the team," per NBC Sports.
It sounds like Jason was instrumental in helping Travis play again; he was back on the Cincinnati team in 2011. That was the same year that Jason was drafted to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Travis was Jason's best man and he's the best uncle
While Travis Kelce is potentially dating Taylor Swift, his brother Jason is very much coupled up. He's been married to Kylie Kelce (nee McDevitt) since 2018, and who else would Jason have as his best man but his little brother Travis? Travis did a great job in his role at Jason's wedding; Jason told The Athletic that Travis' best man speech involved poking some fun at him, but then took a sweet pivot into how much better Jason's life became after he and his wife got together. Awww!
Jason and Kylie now have three adorable daughters — Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett — and it turns out that Travis is a pretty great uncle. When she was pregnant with her third baby, Kylie told People that Wyatt has her uncle wrapped around her little finger: "She'll be like, 'Jump up and down.' He'll do it. 'Roll on the floor,' he'll do it. 'Be the pony.' He'll do it. So he's all-in when it comes to being an uncle. He is the epitome of an uncle, just through and through." So while he may be tough out on the field, we're happy to see that Travis is a complete softy when it comes to his nieces. You can see how much of a mutual admiration society it is on an episode of the brothers' podcast, via Instagram. It's hard to tell who's more excited — Travis or Wyatt and Elliotte.
Jason and Travis Kelce have worked together off the field with hilarious results
There are some siblings who don't even talk to each other once they've moved out of the same house, much less work together, but not Travis and Jason Kelce. The two brothers started their own podcast "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce," and they've found it to be a way to entertain their fans, give some behind-the-scenes details on the NFL, and, perhaps most touchingly, reconnect with each other. Travis explained why the podcast means so much to them as brothers: "It's been good to just have that set amount of time to be able to just sit down and chat. It's like we're just kicking it at dinner back when we were in high school and college together," as reported by Forbes.
They also worked together on the set of "Saturday Night Live." Travis was the official host for the night, and Jason made an appearance on one of the episode's sketches about NFL players volunteering in the off-season to lift women whose boyfriends can't pick them up (via SNL). Clearly, the brothers love to both work and laugh together.