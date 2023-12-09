How Megan Fox Uses Her Relationship Experience To Raise Her Sons

Megan Fox has had her fair share of bad romances. From the start, Fox's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly was full of red flags. The celebrity couple seemed to be weirdly obsessed with blood as they admitted to drinking each other's and MGK wore a necklace that contained a drop of Fox's. When his documentary, "Life In Pink," dropped, we also learned that the actor once talked him down from a suicide attempt. Somehow, all of this didn't even scratch the surface because Fox later revealed the most disturbing details about their chaotic romance.

Before MGK, she had an on-and-off relationship with Brian Austin Green. The couple got married in 2010 and called it quits several times over the years. They welcomed three sons together before ultimately finalizing their divorce in 2022. After Green posted a photo of himself with their youngest, Journey, for Halloween in 2020, Fox asserted that it was a ploy to get people to believe she wasn't a part of her children's lives. She clapped back at him by writing, "You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year."

The "Transformers" star also stated that she celebrated Halloween with the kids a day prior but kept the photos off social media because she wasn't trying to sell a narrative. Nonetheless, Fox took these bad experiences as lessons and used them to raise her boys differently, so they wouldn't grow up to be the kind of men she knew.

