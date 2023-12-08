Ophelia Nichols, Aka 'Mama Tot': 12 Facts About The TikTok Star

"Hey my little Tater Tot, can I sit with you?" Ophelia Nichols asked at the beginning of a May 2022 TikTok. It's how she begins many of her videos, which often have a supportive, uplifting tone. "You've got to feel a just a little bit better knowing that a stranger in Mobile, Alabama, loves and appreciates you," she said, peering into the camera. Fans turn to her videos when they need someone who seems like they understand, and Nichols — who goes by the nickname "Mama Tot" thanks to her trademark video introduction — is there to provide a sympathetic ear delivered with a pleasant Southern drawl.

In an interview with The Dumb Blonde Podcast, Nichols explained her positive outlook on life. "I don't have time to be angry and bitter and frustrated just because I got dealt a couple of s****y hands in my life," she said. "It takes so much more energy to just be that way, when you can just, you know, continue being a blessing in somebody else's life."

Mama Tot has indeed gone through several difficult situations, but fans love her because she's always willing to share how she turned lemons into lemonade, encouraging them to do the same. Whether you've been following her since she first started sharing videos online, or if you're wondering whether she might be a good addition to your FYP, read on to learn more about Ophelia Nichols.