Tragic Details About Kendra Wilkinson

Fans of Kendra Wilkinson may see her as an energetic, happy-go-lucky individual, but she has had many struggles to overcome that have made her the woman she is today. Wilkinson is incredibly open about her life and has shared much of it with fans on "Kendra on Top," and this includes a confession about her mental health struggles as a teenager.

"When I was a teenager, I battled some severe depression," she told therapist Dr. Monica Shahbaznia (via Daily Mail). "I attempted suicide a couple times. I went to a mental institution ... drugs, overdosing, slitting wrists, all that stuff." Wilkinson also discussed her mother, Patti Wilkinson, and how she could not give her the love and reassurance she needed as a child. "I was a young f****** girl. All I wanted was for my mom to say, 'I love you, and I'm here for you,'" she said. "I never got that."

In 2023, Wilkinson discussed her mental health on Instagram. "I just recently finished treatment for my depression and anxiety," she wrote in the caption of her black-and-white selfie. "Being a solo act can get heavy sometimes, and life can get challenging but I do the best I can and push with positive energy." Before her update, it had been reported (via E! News) that Wilkinson had a panic attack in September of 2023.

