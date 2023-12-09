Meet Meryl Streep And Don Gummer's 4 Kids

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer are parents to four children: One son and three daughters. Henry, Mamie, Grace, and Louisa are all interesting and talented individuals who, like their parents, have a creative streak. While Streep and Gummer's daughters have followed in their mom's footsteps, their son shares similarities with his sculptor father. "My brother is more like my dad ... more solitary," Mamie Gummer said in 2016, per Irish Independent. "He'll go into his studio and write music all day."

The Gummer kids grew up away from the limelight and were protected from the media. But now, a few of them are willing to open up their lives with the public and share who they are as they make a name for themselves away from their parents' fame. In fact, Louisa even changed her last name to Jacobson to carve her own path in the entertainment world.

Raising children is no easy task, and Streep has been open and honest about the difficulties of motherhood. When asked whether acting or motherhood was more challenging, the "Mamma Mia!" actor told The Washington Post in a 1998 interview, "Mothering. Definitely." She explained that children "don't even say, 'Thank you.' They don't even clear the table unless you say, 'Excuuuse me.' Real life, there's no comparison to acting." Without further ado, meet Meryl Streep and Don Gummer's adult children.