3 Signs Meryl Streep And Don Gummer's Marriage Wasn't Going To Last

After more than 45 years of marriage, actor Meryl Streep and her sculptor husband Don Gummer are calling it quits. But wait — there's more. Not only are the two ending their relationship, but the ex-couple has revealed they've actually been separated for years without any of us realizing. We're all in a state of shock from this one.

On October 20, 2023, the publicist for the "Devil Wears Prada" star and her estranged husband released a public statement via Page Six that broke the news. It read: "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart."

Like Hugh Jackman and his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, Streep and Gummer have long been seen as the Hollywood couple to shirk the stereotype that celebrity relationships don't last. Streep has voiced her affection for her husband on multiple occasions, including at the 84th Oscars Awards. And just days prior to releasing the breakup announcement, Streep was seen wearing her wedding band while attending the Princess of Asturias Awards in Oviedo, Spain, according to Page Six. To say no one expected their separation would be an understatement. Sadly, there were actually several clues about Streep and Gummer's relationship that led us to believe their marriage was headed for the rocks.