This Bold Move Proves Travis Kelce Is Done With Ex Kayla Nicole

Travis Kelce's decision to unfollow his former girlfriend certainly did not happen inside a vacuum. The social media separation between the lives of Kelce and his former girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, has been a one-click-at-a-time process, with fans noticing that Nicole had also unfollowed Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes, both of whom she had once been close to.

Likewise, the sports broadcaster also appeared to publicly admit a crush on a different NFL player, Jalen Hurts. Though the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles is currently taken, Nicole shared a video of the player on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, "Fly eagles fly." Then, in a subsequent tweet, she got bold, saying, "Y'all have eyes too," in an apparent reference to Hurts' attractiveness.

Further, in the open letter that Nicole posted to her Instagram, she made it clear that she's had it with all the hate from fans of the Swift/Kelce relationship and suggested that she would be actively finding ways to stop engaging going forward. The influencer reasoned that she does not "have to participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey," adding, "There is power in your silence. And you can use that same power to silence the noise and the self-doubt."