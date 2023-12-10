Kevin Costner Almost Ended Up In An Iconic Days Of Our Lives Role

With the popularity of soap operas in the 1980s and 1990s, many fresh and young actors were auditioning for new roles and hoping to be a part of the soap scene. Many celebrities got their start on soap operas, such as Kelly Ripa on "All My Children" and Ashley Benson on "Days of Our Lives." However, many actors auditioned for soap opera roles and were passed over in favor of other people; that's what happened with Kevin Costner when he tried out for a part on "Days of Our Lives."

The stunningly transformed Kevin Costner is one of the most well-known actors over the last few decades. He landed his first role in Hollywood as John Logan in "Malibu Hot Summer," and has since starred in blockbuster films like "The Bodyguard," "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves," and the series "Yellowstone." But before his success, Costner tried his hand at soap operas, when he auditioned — and was rejected — for the role of Jake Kositchek, or the Salem Strangler, on "Days of Our Lives."