Inside Daniel Radcliffe's Friendship With David Holmes, The HP Stunt Double Paralyzed On Set

The heartwarming bond between actor Daniel Radcliffe and his "Harry Potter" stunt double, David Holmes, has come to light through a new documentary, "David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived." This lasting friendship, rooted in their shared experiences from the first film in the series, endured even through the most tragic of circumstances. Unfortunately, in 2009 during the pre-production of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1," Holmes suffered a paralyzing accident, breaking his neck while rehearsing a stunt.

In an interview with The Guardian, Holmes recalled realizing immediately that he had broken his neck on set. The stunt team had added more weight to a pulley system to make the stunt — Harry Potter flying through the air — more realistic. But the weight proved to be too much and slammed Holmes into the wall with overwhelming force. Throughout his challenging journey of recovery, Holmes found support from friends and family, including Radcliffe.

The "Harry Potter" star shared his initial aspirations to direct the documentary about Holmes' life. "I wanted to make something about Dave for years because he's extraordinary, and I wanted to share that with the world," Radcliffe told People. "For some reason, I thought I might know how to direct a documentary. I absolutely didn't." Instead, Dan Hartley, a former member of the "Harry Potter" crew, assumed the role of director, while Radcliffe took on the executive producer role to help tell the remarkable story of his dear friend.