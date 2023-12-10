Why Chloe Bailey Hates Being Compared To Her Sister Halle
Basking in the limelight as both a solo sensation and one-half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, Chlöe Bailey recently tackled a persistent issue: internet hate. Expressing more of a peeve than a problem, the "Treat Me" singer has had it with critics attempting to draw comparisons between herself and her younger sister, Halle Bailey. She shared her frustration with rapper Latto on the Apple Music 1 podcast, "777 Radio."
"I think out of everything, that's the thing that gets under my skin the most when people are comparing us because we are best friends, we're sisters," Chlöe explained (per HuffPost). "Sometimes we forget that we're not twins and it's like, don't mess with my blood. Don't mess with her." The sister duo gained acclaim after being discovered on YouTube by Beyoncé, who signed them to her label Parkwood Entertainment in 2015 (per Business Insider).
As Beyoncé's proteges, Chlöe and Halle released three albums together. But as they choose to explore solo careers, their different paths have been met with criticism. Chlöe also shared her frustration with the expectations fans place on her and Halle, feeling the need to compete against each other. She expressed that sometimes she chooses to brush off such projections, telling "777 Radio:" "Sometimes I don't need to give off that energy and waste my time explaining something that I know isn't true."
Chlöe and Halle have impressive careers
Chlöe and Halle Bailey embarked on their musical journey by launching their YouTube channel at the young ages of 13 and 11 (per Rolling Stone). After securing their record deal with Parkwood Entertainment, the sisters were guided by Beyoncé's mentorship, especially when it came to music execs trying to change their sound.
"There's been a handful of people who have told us maybe we should dumb it down a bit because it might be too complex for the average ear," Chlöe revealed to Essence in 2016. "But Beyoncé was like, 'No. Do you. Do what makes you happy, because you are the future.'" Taking their mentor's advice, "The Kids Are Alright" went on to earn Chloe x Halle their first Grammy nominations in 2019.
After the release of their second album in 2020, the duo took a hiatus as their plates filled with solo projects. Chlöe released her debut album "In Pieces" in 2022. Meanwhile, Halle portrayed Ariel in the live-action reboot of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" in 2023. Chlöe shared that while they're both moving in their own directions, that doesn't leave room for negativity. "It is the most shallow, most disturbing thing," she told In The Know. "It was very off-putting to know how people would try to put two young Black sisters who love their craft so much ... how they try to pit them against each other just because they're different in some ways."
Chlöe and Halle support each other going solo
Chlöe and Halle Bailey have shown unconditional support for each other throughout both of their solo endeavors, especially when it came to haters attacking both "The Little Mermaid" and "Swarm." Even though the film's creators knew Halle was the right Ariel from the beginning, the iconic casting choice drew both support and backlash. Racist critics were upset that Halle was taking on a role traditionally depicted as a red-haired, white character. Of course, Chlöe was quick to her sister's defense. "I'm gonna let her voice speak for itself — when people see and hear her onscreen, they'll have nothing bad to say," she told Buzzfeed.
Meanwhile, Chlöe has also faced controversy due to her "sexualized" music and acting career, as she navigates the transition from a child star to adult roles. While the internet buzzed about Chlöe's risqué performances on-stage, they also have turned their criticisms toward her work on-screen. The singer faced a lot of scrutiny over her brief sex scene in "Swarm." Social media was flooded with fans expressing concerns about Chlöe's role in the show. In light of the backlash, Halle quickly took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Everyone who knows me knows I go to war for the ones I love and I've kept it real cute on this app for a while now ... so just reminding y'all to please keep it cute too," she warned fans.