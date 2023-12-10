Why Chloe Bailey Hates Being Compared To Her Sister Halle

Basking in the limelight as both a solo sensation and one-half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, Chlöe Bailey recently tackled a persistent issue: internet hate. Expressing more of a peeve than a problem, the "Treat Me" singer has had it with critics attempting to draw comparisons between herself and her younger sister, Halle Bailey. She shared her frustration with rapper Latto on the Apple Music 1 podcast, "777 Radio."

"I think out of everything, that's the thing that gets under my skin the most when people are comparing us because we are best friends, we're sisters," Chlöe explained (per HuffPost). "Sometimes we forget that we're not twins and it's like, don't mess with my blood. Don't mess with her." The sister duo gained acclaim after being discovered on YouTube by Beyoncé, who signed them to her label Parkwood Entertainment in 2015 (per Business Insider).

As Beyoncé's proteges, Chlöe and Halle released three albums together. But as they choose to explore solo careers, their different paths have been met with criticism. Chlöe also shared her frustration with the expectations fans place on her and Halle, feeling the need to compete against each other. She expressed that sometimes she chooses to brush off such projections, telling "777 Radio:" "Sometimes I don't need to give off that energy and waste my time explaining something that I know isn't true."