One Of Adriana Lima's Lavish Gifts From Lenny Kravitz Ended Up In The Trash

When she was just a fledgling angel, Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima booked an editorial photo shoot with "American Woman" rocker Lenny Kravitz. It was 2001, and the resulting photos published in Vibe magazine were seductive and sexy, with the two photogenic personalities captured in various sensual embraces and intimate poses.

While there were no off-camera romantic liaisons between the two at the time (they were each dating someone else), a year later it was an entirely different story. In 2002, the 37-year-old singer and the 20-year-old model began dating, the evidence of which can be seen in Kravitz's "Yesterday is Gone" video, featuring a cameo appearance by Lima.

While they kept their whirlwind romance mostly private, the two would randomly be spotted together, with Kravitz escorting his model girlfriend home after she finished on the fashion runways. Both Kravitz and Lima have acknowledged their one-time relationship, but info about it been sparse, with one sparkly detail not surfacing until almost two decades later. The "Fly Away" rocker once gifted his partner a diamond jewelry piece — which wound up in the garbage.