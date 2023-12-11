Inside Charli XCX And George Daniel's Low-Key Relationship

Charli XCX and George Daniel first met back in 2021 as they were collaborating on her hit song, "Spinning." Although we don't know exactly when the relationship turned romantic, about a year after their first meeting, Charli publicly confirmed their relationship in a since-deleted Instagram post in May 2022 (via Entertainment Weekly). Featuring a picture of the singer with Daniel, she captioned the post, "a ~ delicious ~ week ~ off." Charli has also shared various posts with Daniel at the high-class events the couple attends, such as Paris Fashion Week with a vacation in France and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

While she doesn't flaunt her relationship with Daniel in the media, Charli XCX did open up in an interview with The Sun about her beau's impact on her life and how she makes music going forward in her career. "Now that I'm in a relationship with another musician, he's influenced me a lot with his process and how he and his band work," she told the outlet. "It's really different to how I work and that has definitely influenced me and my process. I used to be very, 'Quick, quick, quick, album a month, let's go.' Now I'm like, 'Oh, maybe it's cool to take some time and live in the music that you create.' My process is definitely evolving."