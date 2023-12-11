Inside Charli XCX And George Daniel's Low-Key Relationship
Charli XCX is arguably one of the most influential pop singers of the last decade. With her massive hits like "Boom Clap" from 2014 and "Speed Drive" in 2023, she's established herself within the music scene. Aside from her professional achievements, Charli keeps her personal life relatively private, although occasionally posts about her loved ones and how she spends her time off; usually with her fiancé, George Daniel.
Daniel is no stranger to Charli's world of music. As the drummer and the co-producer for the band "The 1975," he's very familiar with her professional life. However, Daniel is also a big part of Charli's personal life, as the two have publicly been in a relationship since 2022. While both parties keep a low profile when it comes to personal details about their love lives, it's clear they have made an impact on each other's lives since they started dating, and not only when they're collaborating on the next big pop hit.
George Daniel and Charli XCX met while working on a song together
Charli XCX and George Daniel first met back in 2021 as they were collaborating on her hit song, "Spinning." Although we don't know exactly when the relationship turned romantic, about a year after their first meeting, Charli publicly confirmed their relationship in a since-deleted Instagram post in May 2022 (via Entertainment Weekly). Featuring a picture of the singer with Daniel, she captioned the post, "a ~ delicious ~ week ~ off." Charli has also shared various posts with Daniel at the high-class events the couple attends, such as Paris Fashion Week with a vacation in France and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
While she doesn't flaunt her relationship with Daniel in the media, Charli XCX did open up in an interview with The Sun about her beau's impact on her life and how she makes music going forward in her career. "Now that I'm in a relationship with another musician, he's influenced me a lot with his process and how he and his band work," she told the outlet. "It's really different to how I work and that has definitely influenced me and my process. I used to be very, 'Quick, quick, quick, album a month, let's go.' Now I'm like, 'Oh, maybe it's cool to take some time and live in the music that you create.' My process is definitely evolving."
Charli XCX and George Daniel are tying the knot
More happy times are ahead for Charli XCX and George Daniel. Per People, in Charli's now-deleted Instagram post from November 28, 2023, the "Hot In It" singer publicly confirmed that she was engaged to George Daniel, captioning the joyous photos with, "Charli XCX and George Daniel f—ing for life!!!" The public confirmation came soon after Charli posted a selfie with her new engagement ring on her private Instagram account, meant only for her closest followers. The news was very well-received among the couple's friends, family, and fans. Daniel's fellow "The 1975" bandmate Matty Healy commented on the post, expressing his emotion by saying, "I cry."
Along with Healy, Carly Rae Jepsen, Paris Hilton, Addison Rae, and Rita Ora, all congratulated the couple on their engagement, sharing their well wishes and adding that they knew this day would come sooner rather than later. Fans of the musicians were equally thrilled, expressing their congratulations on X, formerly known as Twitter. One fan seemed to capture what everyone else was feeling at the moment, tweeting, "Congratulations Charli I'm so happy for you both. You deserve the best."