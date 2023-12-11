Barack And Michelle Obama Taught Sasha And Malia Body Positivity Through Example

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have always been candid about their personal struggles. In her 2022 book, "The Light We Carry," Michelle revealed that on some days, she struggled with body image issues to the point where she couldn't stand looking at herself in the mirror. When Michelle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for the 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour, she said that throughout Barack's presidential campaign, she received tons of negative comments about her body.

Michelle admitted that as a Black woman, she was already made to believe she wasn't beautiful enough, and those comments gravely affected her. It took a lot of time and effort, but eventually, she learned to thank her body for everything it did instead of judging it for the way it looked. She further explained that her father faced several hardships because of his disability, and understanding his perspective only exemplified her love for her body because she knew he would never complain about having one like hers.

But her daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama had a hard time accepting body changes as they grew older. Michelle shared the beautiful way in which she approaches the topic with them: "I told my daughters because as they're getting older they start to judge themselves and it's interesting when they talk about, 'I can't fit in my jeans that I had last year.' I said, 'But you're a whole other year older. You're now becoming a woman. You don't have a child's body.'"