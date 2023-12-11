How Paris And Nicky Hilton's Sisterly Bond Changed After Becoming Mothers
At the height of their early 2000s fame, socialite sisters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild made headlines for their campily lavish lifestyle and party girl reputations. While their public personas have evolved over the years, their sisterly bond has also grown, with motherhood being a major game-changer in their relationship.
Though they once bonded through late-night parties and headline-making club excursions, the two pop culture icons have since oriented their quality time toward parenthood. "It's not about going out and late nights," Nicky shared with Katie Couric Media in 2021, explaining how her and Paris' priorities have shifted since becoming mothers. "It's more about her coming over and picking up the kids from school or taking them out for ice cream."
If you're unfamiliar, Nicky is the mother to three kids: Lily-Grace Victoria, born in 2016, Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, born in 2017, and her son, born in 2022. She shares her children with James Rothschild, whom she married in 2015. Meanwhile, Paris is the mother of two children: Phoenix Barron, born in January 2023, and London, born in November 2023, both of whom were born via surrogacy. She shares her children with Carter Reum, who she has been married to since 2021.
Paris and Nicky have changed their priorities since becoming mothers
Nicky Hilton Rothschild has opened up about how her connection with her sister Paris Hilton has changed since they've both become mothers, explaining that, since their priorities have shifted to center around their children, their relationship is much more family-oriented than when they were younger.
"I mean, usually around this time of the year we're trying to figure out what we should do for New Year's Eve, should we go to Vegas?" she told People in December 2023. "But this year we're talking about doing a trip with all the children." While things have changed between the sisters, Nicky still finds similarities to their childhood, relating their experiences as parents to that of their own mother.
"[T]hey hang out next to each other and we hang out," the model said to E! News about her and her sister's kids. "But that's sort of how it was growing up with my mom, and her sisters, and our cousins and we're all best friends like sisters." In addition to changing how their quality time is spent, motherhood has also allowed Nicky to provide her older sister with some sage advice.
Nicky Hilton shared some motherly advice with her sister
Since they're both mothers now, Nicky Hilton Rothschild has been able to share parenting advice with her older sibling, a testament to how much her relationship with Paris Hilton has changed. For example, in a clip from the Peacock original reality series "Paris in Love," Nicky coaches her sister on how to change her one-month-old son's diaper alongside Paris' nanny.
"Be gentle. Gentle," she tells Paris. "Get in the little crevices." While Paris did receive some criticism for appearing out of touch in the clip, the moment signifies the major shift in the sisters' relationship. Beyond her practical instruction, Nicky also talked to E! News about the more sentimental counseling she had for the "Paris: The Memoir" author.
"My advice always is to not miss the small moments," she told the outlet. "There's such a short window that they're so small, and new things are happening every day." Paris and Nicky seem to be thriving as both mothers and sisters and we have only the best wishes for them moving forward.