How Paris And Nicky Hilton's Sisterly Bond Changed After Becoming Mothers

At the height of their early 2000s fame, socialite sisters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild made headlines for their campily lavish lifestyle and party girl reputations. While their public personas have evolved over the years, their sisterly bond has also grown, with motherhood being a major game-changer in their relationship.

Though they once bonded through late-night parties and headline-making club excursions, the two pop culture icons have since oriented their quality time toward parenthood. "It's not about going out and late nights," Nicky shared with Katie Couric Media in 2021, explaining how her and Paris' priorities have shifted since becoming mothers. "It's more about her coming over and picking up the kids from school or taking them out for ice cream."

If you're unfamiliar, Nicky is the mother to three kids: Lily-Grace Victoria, born in 2016, Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, born in 2017, and her son, born in 2022. She shares her children with James Rothschild, whom she married in 2015. Meanwhile, Paris is the mother of two children: Phoenix Barron, born in January 2023, and London, born in November 2023, both of whom were born via surrogacy. She shares her children with Carter Reum, who she has been married to since 2021.