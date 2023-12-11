Even Dolly Parton's Manager Was Surprised By Her Show-Stopping Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Outfit

If you weren't one of the 41.8 million people who tuned into the 2023 Thanksgiving football game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys, allow us to fill you in: the real star of the afternoon was country music icon, Dolly Parton. In fact, the NBC game was the second-most watched regular-season game on record, per Spectrum News — and while we're not saying it was solely because of Parton's performance, we're not not saying that.

The singer, who was 77 when she performed the 2023 halftime show, started her set by reminding us that, international superstar or not, she's still everyone's favorite honorary grandma. "Hey, cowboys and commanders, stop fighting and sing along with me," she began as the band played her introduction (via YouTube). But even more stunning than her singing was her bedazzled stage ensemble inspired by the Cowboys' cheerleaders.

Parton managed to keep her show-stopping outfit a secret from everyone on her team, including her manager, Danny Nozell, who told Billboard that he first saw his client's outfit minutes before she was to go on stage.