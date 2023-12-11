Vanessa Hudgens' Star-Studded Relationship History

In addition to maintaining a strong Hollywood presence since the early 2000s, Vanessa Hudgens has consistently made headlines thanks to her star-studded relationships. Whether it's with fellow actors like Zac Efron and Josh Hutcherson or professional athletes such as Kyle Kuzma and Cole Tucker, Hudgens appears to have a penchant for dating high-profile individuals. However, despite her list of exclusively famous ex-lovers, Hudgens insists on being a down-to-earth person.

In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor asserted, "I feel like at the end of the day, it's just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things." Speaking to Nylon in 2022, Hudgens shared her thoughts on love again, this time from the perspective of being famous. "The public only sees so much. I've been through two very long, life-changing relationships, and no one really knows what happened except for me," she explained.

Given the "High School Musical" star's relationship history, she was most likely referring to her relationships with Zac Efron, whom she dated from 2005 to 2010, and Austin Butler, who was Hudgens' boyfriend from 2011 to 2020. Despite the challenges of love in the public sphere, Hudgens never lost her zest for romance. Before she reportedly married baseball player Tucker in 2023, the actor experienced a series of confirmed and rumored relationships.