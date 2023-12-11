Does Rihanna Want More Kids With A$AP Rocky? Here's What She Reportedly Said

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were rumored to be dating for several years before their relationship was confirmed in November 2020. Though the celebrity couple was initially linked in 2013 when they worked together on the music video for Rocky's single, "Fashion Killa," in which she played the love interest, the two eventually parted ways, with Rihanna moving on to now-ex-boyfriend Hassan Jameel, whom she dated from 2017 to 2020. There were even whispers that she was seeing Drake at one point too. However, none of these flings seemed to hold Rihanna's attention like Rocky.

Once the "Anti" singer reunited with him, they wasted no time carving out a beautiful life together. Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first son in May 2022, giving him the name RZA, which was inspired by the Wu-Tang Clan member of the same moniker. Then, the Grammy Award winner stunned fans when she debuted another baby bump during her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Shortly after the show, her team confirmed that Rihanna and her partner were indeed expecting a second child. Many believed the celebrity couple was having a girl after Rihanna was spotted looking at girl baby clothes. But in August 2023 she gave birth to a second baby boy, called Riot Rose. Now a mother of two, the singer is open to having even more children as she hopes to complete her family.