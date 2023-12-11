Does Rihanna Want More Kids With A$AP Rocky? Here's What She Reportedly Said
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were rumored to be dating for several years before their relationship was confirmed in November 2020. Though the celebrity couple was initially linked in 2013 when they worked together on the music video for Rocky's single, "Fashion Killa," in which she played the love interest, the two eventually parted ways, with Rihanna moving on to now-ex-boyfriend Hassan Jameel, whom she dated from 2017 to 2020. There were even whispers that she was seeing Drake at one point too. However, none of these flings seemed to hold Rihanna's attention like Rocky.
Once the "Anti" singer reunited with him, they wasted no time carving out a beautiful life together. Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first son in May 2022, giving him the name RZA, which was inspired by the Wu-Tang Clan member of the same moniker. Then, the Grammy Award winner stunned fans when she debuted another baby bump during her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.
Shortly after the show, her team confirmed that Rihanna and her partner were indeed expecting a second child. Many believed the celebrity couple was having a girl after Rihanna was spotted looking at girl baby clothes. But in August 2023 she gave birth to a second baby boy, called Riot Rose. Now a mother of two, the singer is open to having even more children as she hopes to complete her family.
Rihanna reportedly wants to be a girl mom
Rihanna and her rumored fiance, A$AP Rocky, are thoroughly enjoying parenthood. During a January 2023 interview with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music 1 radio show, the New York-based artist gushed about being a father and boyfriend, explaining, "You come home to heaven every day. I'm so thankful," (via People). Rocky's gratitude has only expounded since then, after welcoming baby number two, and now the couple may be making room for their next addition.
In early December 2023, an insider close to Rihanna and Rocky dropped a bombshell revelation. Speaking with Us Weekly, the source shared, "Rihanna adores her boys, but she'd still love to have a girl one day. She's always wanted lots of kids, so that's definitely something they discussed." If this is a true depiction of the mogul's current mindset, it certainly would not be the first time that she has expressed her desire to be a mother to a large number of children.
She previously shared that she wants four kids
Having five siblings herself, Rihanna is no stranger to a bustling family. This could be why she would love to have one of her own. In March 2020, during an interview with British Vogue, Rihanna outlined her 10-year plan, which will hopefully include more children. When the issue was released, it had not yet been confirmed that she and A$AP Rocky were an item. Therefore, when asked if she would embark on motherhood solo if necessary, Rihanna confirmed she didn't mind being a voluntary single parent to her kids.
"They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness; that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly is love," she argued. Now, with a partner that she seems to be extremely happy with, Rihanna appears more willing than ever to bring more children into the world, with the singer saying three or four would be her ideal number.
In a February 2023 follow-up with British Vogue, she once again doubled down on this stance, sharing, "My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I'm here. ... Girl, boy. Whatever." While it's unknown if Rihanna is currently pregnant, rumors circulated that she had been planning a wedding in her native Barbados since at least 2022. No matter what the star is currently planning, Rihanna has clearly entered a lovely new chapter.